Millie Bobby Brown makes 'important decision' about future with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is a happily married woman after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi – but she didn't enter their union without careful consideration.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, revealed in a new interview that she and Jake, 22, made sure their interests aligned before they made the "important decision" to commit to each other for a lifetime.

Admitting that "loving someone and being in love are two different things", she confirmed that she and Jake have always been "fully invested" in each other.

"We were pretty united going into it," the British actress told Vanity Fair. "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want."

She added: "It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

Millie also revealed that she and her husband share a passion for "creating stories that ultimately empower people".

"Jake's passion is creating stories that ultimately empower people," she explained. "He shares such a similar goal to me in that I want others to be able to watch my projects and feel empowered and feel like someone is rooting for them."

Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023, sharing the news on Instagram with a black-and-white image of the two standing on a beach.

She held up her hand featuring a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding finger with the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

However, Millie had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her now-husband. "That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour UK.

"But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either."

She explained: "He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

The couple secretly married in the US in May 2024 before throwing a lavish Italian wedding in October.

Millie and Jake flew their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

Both the actress and her husband shared respective photos on their Instagram accounts, with matching captions as Millie wrote: "Forever and always, your wife", while Jake wrote: "Forever and always, your husband."

Millie wore five stunning dresses throughout the celebrations, including her French lace ceremony dress designed by Israeli label Galia Lahav, a pre-reception romantic vintage high-neck Valentino maxi, an Oscar de la Renta halterneck reception dress and a lustrous Vivienne Westwood bustier mini for the after-party.

The actress also donned the 'Moonshine' dress by Annie's Ibiza. The dazzling opal-hued mini dress featured a low V-neck, a heavily embellished bodice, and an ethereal ruffle skirt paired with a matching sheer crystal cape made from chiffon.