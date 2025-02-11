Terry Crews reveals when his marriage with wife Rebecca was 'over'

Terry and Rebecca Crews' marriage has stood the test of time. The couple have been together for nearly four decades, having met when the actor was just a sophomore in college.

The pair tied the knot on July 29, 1989 and have since welcomed five children: Naomi, 36, Azriél, 34, Tera, 26, Winnie, 22, and their only son, 19-year-old Isaiah.

However, the America's Got Talent host, 56, and his wife, 59, haven't always had it perfect, and they're opening up in a new interview about the point at which they believed it was all done for.

"Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over," Terry told People. However, they were resolute about sticking through.

"We totally rebuilt our relationship," he added. "And we decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make."

He explained that they were able to work hard at their relationship and bring it back to a strong point to get their happy ending. "A lot of times, people feel like love is about feelings — it's work. It's work. It's really work. You have to get better at it, it's a skill. There's a lot of things I had to relearn."

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca King-Crews have been married since July 1989

Terry termed their reconciliation as "amazing," adding: "I think we'll always be a testament to the fact that you can, if you both are in [it], that you can decide to [make it work]."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star continued: "It's wild because there was a point when, when I wanted to quit, she didn't want to, and then when she wanted to quit, I didn't want to. And I was just glad we didn't want to quit at the same time."

He sweetly also commented on their plans for Valentine's Day, although made sure to note that they've "done almost all the things" at this point and "everything has to be hand-done."

© Getty Images "Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over."

Terry's answer? "I truly believe in a homemade meal that I cook, that I do, I set the table. It's about the human touch. It's about the effort," and of what to expect from Rebecca, responded: "I don't need anything. Literally, if she's there, that's all I need."

The couple previously spoke with Daily Mail about their struggles with finances while raising their large family at one point. "There was a season of our lives that we could have been homeless," Rebecca shared.

© Getty Images "A lot of times, people feel like love is about feelings — it's work. It's work."

While she didn't share many details on their drastic circumstances, she did conclude: "And, of course, we always say God provides because something came through for us."

"But we were a week from having to be out of our place and we had nowhere to go, and something came through in the nick of time, and we literally moved across the street," she added, saying that through financial difficulties and marital strain, they always reverted to their faith.

© Getty Images Terry and Rebecca share five children

"Our faith is a common ground, so we share those values and even if we don't always live up to them, we're trying."