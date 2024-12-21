Millie Bobby Brown in tears as she shares emotional goodbye in heartfelt video

Millie Bobby Brown bid an emotional goodbye to a huge part of her life on Friday.

The 20-year-old shared a tearful video on Instagram to mark the end of her time on Stranger Things after Netflix confirmed that filming had wrapped om the fifth and final series, which will air sometime in 2025.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown tears up during goodbye to Stranger Things

Reflecting on the memories she has made during her time on the show, Millie posted a carousel of photos to Instagram alongside a video of her giving a tearful speech.

She said: "Graduation is supposed to bring relief like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates – not me.

"I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you."

Millie wasn't the only star to reflect on her time in the drama, which follows a group of friends as they fight off dark forces from an alternate dimension called the upside down.

© Instagram Millie was 12 when she joined the cast of Stranger Things

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, penned his own tribute alongside photos of him and his castmates.

He wrote: "We just wrapped Stranger things Season 5. I'm still in shock. We shot it for a year and I'll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly.

© Instagram Millie has played Eleven since 2016

"When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what's to come.

"I feel like we're still those people and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today. I hope you'll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year."

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, said he was "feeling very emotional" after filming wrapped.

© Netflix Stranger Things' fifth and final season is slated for 2025

In a post to his social media, he said: "Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers and I'm feeling very emotional.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I can't help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I've met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade journey."

© Netflix Stranger Things has proved a huge hit on Netflix

He added: "Growing up I always felt like an outcast, unsure of where I fit in. Navigating life in the spotlight while carrying this feeling, through every awkward phase and embarrassing moment exposed for the world to see, has definitely been an unusual experience.

"But I've been honoured to share it with my incredible co-stars, who understand it in a way that no-one else can. Stranger Things was more than a job; it was a lifelong dream. A dream made reality thanks to the Duffers.

"Thank you for taking a chance on me when I was just a 10-year-old kid and entrusting me with something so important to you both."

© Netflix Stranger Things' final season was confirmed in 2022

The show was created by Matt and Ross Duffer, who announced that season five would be the last in 2022.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they said in a statement,

"It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."