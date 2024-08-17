Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share peek at their 'babies' at sprawling Georgia farm

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have acres of land at their sprawling Georgia farm – and it's a good job too as it's home to over 20 animals.

The Stranger Thing star, 20, shared a glimpse of the never-ending land on her property on Friday and proudly showed off several of her beloved pets.

Millie walked barefoot as she tended to various animals, including dogs, goats, chickens, and a cow.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares glimpse at her 'babies' on Georgia farm

Captioning the clip, which you can watch above, Millie wrote: "My everything".

Millie is a huge animal lover and often refers to them as her "babies". Her current roster of pets includes nine dogs, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep, and one rabbit.

She also used to have two tortoises, but she donated them to a school.

"I personally have just a certain connection with animals, and I really do believe in animal healing," she said in a 2022 episode of the Skip Intro podcast.

© Instagram Millie also has several chickens

Revealing the reason behind adding a rabbit to her collection, Millie explained: "When we first started Enola 2, I missed my family a lot so I bought a rabbit, and I took him to set every day in a stroller and I created a sanctuary for him on set with his hay, with his food and water and bed.”

She added: "He goes everywhere with me. I can't live without him."

© Instagram Millie calls her animals her 'babies'

Discussing her rabbit Eeyore, Millie said he has been a welcomed addition to the family. "The dogs are fine," she said of their reaction to Eeyore.

"Eeyore came first, so all the dogs had to adapt to Eeyore. He became an indoor rabbit. He's litter-trained. He's completely like a cat. He wants to be on his own, but then he'll come up for a cuddle."

© Instagram Millie has over 20 animals on her farm

Speaking about the bond she shares with all her animals, Millie told Heart Radio in March: "There's a bond. I bottled bed all of my babies. So all of them know me as 'mum.'"

The actress also credits her livestock for helping to keep her grounded. "You come from a premiere, and you think you're on top of the world and then you go back home and I'm shoveling donkey poo," she said.

© Instagram Millie and Jake have nine dogs

"There's really not much else to it. I mean that is truly what grounds me I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they don't know who I am nor do they care. They just want me to feed them."'

Millie's ever-growing list of animals was one of the reasons she moved out of her parents' home into a bigger property next door.

© Instagram Millie has goats and a donkey

"I live next to my parents," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year.

"I was living with them, then when I turned 18 I was like, 'I want another dog.' And they were like, 'No, you can't fit any more dogs in your room,' And I was like, 'Well I want a rabbit, and I want farm animals.' So I moved out and I moved next door."

