Michael J Fox can't keep the smile off his face as he is awarded US' highest honor by President Biden

Michael J Fox was awarded the presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden on Saturday January 4, capping a remarkable career that has seen him become one of the leaders in finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease.

The actor turned advocate could not keep the smile off his face as he walked across the stage to greet the President.

"Michael J Fox is one of the most beloved actors of our time with remarkable wit and charm, he introduced iconic characters to the center of American culture from Alex B Keaton to Marty McFly and more," read the citation, given by a member of the US military.

"With undoubted resilience and optimism he also warms hearts and captivates audiences as a fearless advocate for those with Parkinson's disease channeling his endearing personality to advance treatments, move us closer to a cure and remind us of the power of American possibilities."

© Getty Images Michael J. Fox is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden

The US Presidential Medal of Freedom is given for "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours".

Back to the Future actor Michael first disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, seven years after he first received the diagnosis, and two years later, in 2000, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

© Getty Images Michael first disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998

In the almost 25 years since, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure.

His documentary film STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which chronicles his life and career with Parkinson's disease, was nominated for a BAFTA in 2024, and the star told BBC Breakfast that he now saw his condition as a "gift", describing the documentary as being about when "an incurable optimist meets an incurable disease" and branding the disease "annoying".

However, he added: "I have Parkinson's, I struggle with it. It's hard, it's annoying, it's a bit more than annoying but it can be devastating for some people."

U2 front man Bono and actor Denzel Washington were also awarded the Medal of Freedom, as was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and celebrity chef Jose Andres, who founded the Washington-based World Central Kitchen disaster relief group.