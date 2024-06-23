Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael J. Fox celebrates 'beautiful' wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with loved-up beach photo
Michael J. Fox celebrates 'beautiful' wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with loved-up beach photo

The Back to the Future actor recently celebrated his 63rd birthday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: (L-R) Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan attend HBO's "The Jinx - Part Two" New York Premiere at Hudson Yards on April 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Dia Dipasupil
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
58 minutes ago
It's an extra special, celebratory weekend for Michael J. Fox and his family of six.

The Back to the Future actor, shortly after celebrating his own recent 63rd birthday, is passing the cake to his wife Tracy Pollan, who rang in her 64th trip around the sun on June 22.

The Parkinson's activist and his wife, who met while starring together in Family Ties and have been married for over three decades, share son Sam, who also turned 35 some weeks ago, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, and Esmé, 22.

To honor Tracy's birthday, Michael took to Instagram on Saturday and first shared a stunning, black-and-white portrait of her, followed by a sweet, sun-filled photo of the two together at the beach.

"In every beautiful way, it's beautiful Tracy's beautiful day," Michael wrote in his caption, adding: "I love you and today will be magnificent."

He concluded: "Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It's gonna be an epic day," signing off with a red heart emoji.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the tribute and further celebrate Tracy, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Tracy! You both exemplify what love and dedication truly is!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Tracy, you are a true beauty inside and out!" and: "Happy birthday Tracy!! Make your special day spectacular and memorable!!" as well as: "Happy Birthday, Tracy! May all your blessings and memories be filled with faith, hope and love today and every day!"

For Michael's own recent birthday, Tracy similarly shared a portrait of her hubby, followed by another one of the two together at the same beach but on a different occasion.

Photo shared by Michael J. Fox on Instagram June 22 of him and his wife Tracy Pollan at the beach in honor of her 64th birthday.© Instagram
Michael shared a sweet, sun-filled photo

"Happy birthday Mike!" she started, and declared: "Cannot wait to celebrate all summer long!"

Tracy Pollan shares a photo with Michael J. Fox on Instagram© Instagram
Tracy also shared a similar snap for Michael's recent birthday

She then endearingly added: "Noting here that you are just as handsome when photographed by our dear friend @markseliger as you are when rocking #bobbybradyhair. I love you."

michael j fox and tracy pollan with their four children© Instagram
The Fox family

Michael wrote back in the comments section: "I'm so lucky in love!" and was subsequently inundated with more birthday messages from fellow celebrity friends like Deborah Roberts, Ali Wentworth, Julianne Moore, Jennifer GreyKatie Couric, and Hannah Waddingham, among others.

And though his youngest daughters have private social media accounts, his son Sam also shared a public birthday tribute, posting a photo of his dad shaking hands with former basketball player Blake Griffin, and joking: "Happy birthday Pops!! You might not be the tallest guy in the world, but you're still my favorite. Love you," to which Michael joked back: "I can make 3 suits out of @blakegriffin23's jacket alone."

