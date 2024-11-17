Michael J. Fox supported by wife Tracy Pollan, their 4 kids and famous friends during poignant outing

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan's latest date night was as charitable as it was star-studded.

On Saturday, November 16, the couple stepped out in New York City for The Michael J. Fox Foundation's annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's gala.

The Back to the Future actor first disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, seven years after he first received the diagnosis, and two years later, in 2000, he founded his foundation.

During the special night, Michael and Tracy, who have been married since 1988, posed on the red carpet with none other than singers Stevie Nicks and Maggie Rogers, who also stepped out in support, in addition to their four children, and more friends such as Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and Meg Ryan.

Tracy looked radiant in a black-and-white halter neck dress, while her husband wore a brown paisley button-down shirt layered under a navy blazer.

Per MJFF's website, since their foundation in 2000, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure. In honor of his steadfast commitment to the cause, earlier this year, Michael was honored at the Time 100 Gala with the second annual Time100 Impact Award, given to trailblazers for pushing boundaries in their industries.

© Getty Tracy with her and Michael's four kids

During his speech at the time after accepting the Impact Award, touching on the progress of Parkinson's research, he shared: "We now know we are dealing with not just a clinical approach to Parkinson's disease, but a truly biological understanding of its symptoms, progress and clues towards finding a cure sooner than we ever would've hoped for."

In addition to the Impact Award, he was also included in Time's list of 100 most influential people for 2024, along with others such as Dev Patel, Dua Lipa, E. Jean Carroll, Taraji P. Henson, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Ripa, and Kylie Minogue.

© Getty The couple was joined by several famous friends

His tribute for the magazine's special annual issue was written by Ryan Reynolds, who met Michael almost 20 years ago and is on the board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. "I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," he first wrote.

© Getty They have been married since 1988

Ryan continued: "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," revealing: "He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."

© Getty Michael also performed during the night

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

After sharing that Back to the Future recently became his and Blake Lively's eldest daughter's favorite movie, he concluded: "I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."