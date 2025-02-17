Ryan Reynolds narrowly avoids awkward reunion with ex-wife Scarlett Johansson at SNL

Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special brought together some of Hollywood's biggest names for a night of nostalgia, laughter, and unexpected reunions.

The star-studded event not only celebrated the legendary sketch show's five-decade legacy but also set the stage for a potentially awkward red carpet moment between two famous exes.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively lead a glamorous fleet of stars at the anniversary event for for the US sketch show, marking the first time the couple had stepped out together amid the ongoing It Ends With Us scandal, which has seen both Blake and the film’s director and co-star Justin Baldoni file respective lawsuits against each other.

© Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were a glamorous pair on the red carpet

However, it was Deadpool actor Ryan who faced a potentially awkward encounter, walking the red carpet minutes before his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett, who has been a recurring SNL guest over the years, took part in the night's opening sketch, a revival of 'The Lawrence Welk Show', while Ryan made a cameo later in the show.

© WireImage Scarlett Johansson dazzled amongst the star guests at the SNL50 Anniversary event

The lack of interaction may not come as a surprise, given their high-profile split in 2010. Ryan previously expressed his desire to avoid marriage in the future, telling Details magazine at the height of his divorce: "Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain... I don't think I want to get married again."

Despite his former heartache, Ryan tied the knot with Gossip Girl star Blake in 2012, and the pair share four children together; three adorable daughters named James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, and a son Olin, two.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson attended the event with her husband, Colin Jost

Scarlett, meanwhile, attended the event in support of her husband, longtime Saturday Night Live staff writer, Colin Jost.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson's marriage

Ryan and Scarlett were once considered Hollywood’s golden couple, but their whirlwind romance ultimately ended after just two years of marriage.At the time of their split, they released a statement that read: "After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage.

"We entered our relationship with love, and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

© WireImage Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson divorced in 2010 after a two year marriage

In 2009, Scarlett hinted that the marriage might be on the rocks, telling Glamour: "I don't profess to know anything about marriage that anybody else doesn't know, or how to make it right."

She later alluded to the relationship in Cosmopolitan, explaining: "The logistics of being with another actor are challenging. There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."