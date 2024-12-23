Scarlett Johansson left shocked over Colin Jost's jokes about son Cosmo, 3

Scarlett Johansson is used to being behind the bit now when it comes to her husband Colin Jost's stint on Saturday Night Live, although was caught unawares by a newer set of jokes from him on the latest episode.

The actress, 40, made an appearance on the December 21 episode of SNL as part of a bit introducing Martin Short into the five-time host club, alongside Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, Emma Stone and more.

She stuck around, however, to catch her husband, 42, deliver his Weekend Update segment with co-host Michael Che, and this week, they brought back their biannual tradition of writing jokes for each other and having them read it aloud on the spot, the Christmas Joke Swap.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Scarlett Johansson's heartfelt confession about husband Colin Jost

As soon as the screen brought out a photo of Scarlett, though, immediately the live audience reacted with glee as Colin couldn't stop the nervous laughter. What made the moment funnier, however, was a camera then panning to Scarlett herself backstage, watching it all on TV.

"Why?" Colin started. "I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo Scarlett Johansson," and the camera then cut to the actress shaking her head in embarrassment, and Colin reacted upon seeing her with: "Oh no! She's so genuinely worried."

"Hey, boo," he mustered. "Y'all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I'm about to get up out of there," and the Marvel star threw up her hands and went: "Why?!"

© Getty Images Colin's latest Weekend Update Joke Swap might've been his most embarrassing yet

"Oh, there's more!" Colin continued, then leading into jokes that even included their three-year-old son, Cosmo. Since they welcomed him in August 2021, the couple have been very private about their son, and have never shared any photos of him.

"Nah, nah, I'm just playing," he went on with Michael's jokes. "We just had a kid together, and y'all ain't seen no pictures of him yet 'cause he black as hell," and at this point, couldn't stop from breaking into laughter.

MORE: Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost shares honest reaction to watching her kiss other actors

His wife quietly sipped on her drink and shook her head once more, simultaneously shocked and entertained by the bit. Another set of jokes involving a Costco roast beef sandwich proved to be so out there that Scarlett shouted out: "Oh my god!" from the studio.

© Getty Images Scarlett was on hand to watch it all happen after appearing in the SNL cold open

Earlier this year, the SNL star told E! News about Cosmo's growing relationship with his older half-sister Rose Dauriac, Scarlett's daughter with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

MORE: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's 'prenuptial agreement' revealed as star jokes about demands

"The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer, which was nice for them," he shared of his son and his 10-year-old older sibling. "She's a very nice, loving sister."

He explained that getting them together usually isn't as easy, because "normally she's got her own life," but it worked out this summer as "she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they got along really well."

MORE: Scarlett Johansson makes rare revelation about daughter Rose's 'girly' personality

As it turns out, Cosmo's picked up some of his dad's comedic timing as well. "He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun," Colin proudly detailed.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2020 and welcomed their son in August of 2021

The comedian and author even remembered one of his son's deadpan jokes, recalling: "He drank some milk and then said, 'Some things in life you just have to savor,' which I thought was nice," clearly bursting with pride over his son's funny bone.