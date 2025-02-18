Kristen Bell shares brutally honest insight into 11-year marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell has shared the secret to her successful 11-year marriage to Dax Shepard.

The 44-year-old actress – who will host the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 22 – admitted that she and Dax, 50, have kept their relationship strong because they both "trust" each other.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's heated bathroom debate

Kristen confessed that the couple has "foundational trust", especially when it comes to them filming intimate scenes with their co-stars.

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," the Frozen star told E! News.

"I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

However, should insecurities arise, the couple – who share daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine – aren't afraid to communicate their feelings.

© Getty Images Kristen said she and Dax have 'foundational trust'

"We're just human, right?" she continued. "So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, 'I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.' And he could say, 'Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?' We have a very open communication."

Kristen even admitted that they will "root" for each other when it comes to filming spicy scenes.

© Getty Images Kristen and Dax 'root' for each other's spicy scenes

"We root for each other," the Good Place alum added. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, 'Yes. Get it.' We're married, we're not dead."

Dax also feels the same and wasn't threatened by Kristen's on-screen romance with her Nobody Wants This co-star Adam Brody.

© Getty Images Dax isn't threatened by Kristen and Adam's on-screen romance

"Dax also knows there's no real threat there, because Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," she insisted. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."

Kristen and Dax were first introduced in 2007 at a birthday party for their mutual friend, producer Shauna Robertson, but she previously admitted there were "no sparks whatsoever".

© Getty Images Kristen and Dax met in 2007

However, she added during an interview on Today: "I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

Speaking of her first impression of Dax Kristen told Today in 2019: "The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like: 'This guy can talk!'"

Two weeks after their first meeting, the Veronica Mars and Parenthood stars met again at a hockey game. This time, they began to show more of an interest in each other.

© Getty Images Kristen fell in love with Dax first

"[We] started to flirt, left, and then a day after that I get a text that says 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?'" Kristen told Today. "And I was like 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

Dax previously admitted that the beginning of their romance was filled with tension as he had been in an open relationship prior to Kristen.

© Instagram Kristen and Dax share two daughters

"There was a ton of jealousy, for pretty good reasons," he said on The Drew Barrymore Show when discussing the early years of his romance with Kristen.

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years; I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for [Kristen] to be concerned about."