Priscilla Presley makes telling statement about how things ended with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley is taking a look back on the happier memories she shared with her ex-husband Elvis Presley, both during and after their marriage.

Priscilla, now 79, and the rock & roll icon famously tied the knot in 1967, after embarking on a relationship with Elvis when she was only in her teens. They remained together until 1973 and were close friends up until his passing in 1977 at the age of 42.

During an appearance at MegaCon Orlando on February 7, per People, the author and actress spoke about the 2023 film Priscilla, based on her memoir, which captured her romance with the "Jailhouse Rock" crooner.

Starring Caliee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the Sofia Coppola film received generally positive reviews, with particular acclaim reserved for Cailee's portrayal of Priscilla.

While Priscilla has remained supportive of the film, working closely with Sofia on much of the production, she did have her qualms with watching herself played on screen.

"It is awkward to see yourself on film," she explained. She revealed that it was Sofia who first reached out about wanting to make a film adaptation of her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

"Sofia Coppola called me — and she actually called me and I had never really met her — and said to me that she wanted to do a film about Elvis and I," she continued. "Just to warn me that she was going to do it, but not to worry. I mean, I wouldn't anyway. I love her work."

While she maintained that she was "honored" by the choice to depict her as such, there was just one thing she couldn't get behind — the ending. "The only thing was the ending," she noted. "I wasn't really happy about the ending. It didn't end that way, and we ended — Elvis and I ended very lovingly."

Despite the dissolution of their marriage in the wake of Elvis' troubles with substance abuse and both of their infidelities, they remained confidantes and attentive co-parents to their daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

"We still kept our relationship," Priscilla maintained during the convention. "We did. He would drop by my home unannounced, and I was going with someone by the way, and he would come unannounced."

"Thank God it was two o'clock in the morning, and I knew who it was, so I quickly tried to get to the door before he rang the doorbell, and of course he came in, we went in the kitchen, we talked for a couple of hours."

Priscilla also expanded upon the point in their marriage that proved to be the hardest, which included his long periods spent away from home and his affairs. "He was gone a lot," she emphasized, describing some of the letters she'd seen at his Palm Springs home from enthusiastic female fans, including some he'd apparently slept with.

"He was famous, he was loving, he was a beautiful, beautiful man, [but] I just couldn't take it," Priscilla shared. "It just was not a good life for me."