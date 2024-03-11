Eric McCormack joined by his ex wife at Elton John's Oscar viewing party months after filing for divorce

Eric McCormack will have shocked fans as his ex-wife Janet McCormack joined him at Elton John's Oscar viewing party, months after the couple split up.

The Will & Grace star, 60, looked like he was on good terms with his ex-wife, as he put an arm around her at the glitzy red carpet event.

Janet looked stunning in a sparkly silver, figure-hugging dress with matching separate sleeves, as she wore her blonde locks in waves with a pair of silver chandelier earrings. She was all smiles as she attended as her ex husband's date to the iconic Oscars event.

© Dia Dipasupil Eric and his ex wife Janet

The couple had been together for 26 years when Janet filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences", on November 22, 2023.

In January 2024 Eric would go on to agree with Janet that "irreconcilable differences" had caused their split. According to documents obtained from legal proceedings, the star may have to pay spousal support to Janet, although this would be decided at a later date. The issue of child support reportedly wouldn't be an issue, as their son Finnigan is no longer a minor.

While divorce proceedings may still be ongoing, it seems that Janet and Eric are putting on a united front as they attended the public event together.

© Theo Wargo Janet sparkled in silver as she attended with Eric

While Eric is famously private about his personal life, he mentioned in a Guardian interview that when he met Janet, he was "just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted".

"I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck. There was a little bit of mystery and danger, which was fun", he continued.

"At first she wasn't too keen", he said. "She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her.

"We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."