Traitors star announces surprise wedding news just before season finale

Congratulations are in order for The Traitors star Gabby Windey, who has revealed she had married her girlfriend Robby Hoffman in an $800 wedding in Las Vegas.

The pair wed on January 11 but shared the news on March 5, a day before the finale of The Traitors will air on Peacock.

Gabby, who was also a contestant on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette shared a carousel of photos and videos showing behind the scenes footage of the ceremony, which she told Cosmopolitan cost $799 and included the pair dancing down the aisle to Chappell Roan.

"We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, 'We found love in a hopeless place,'" Gabby shared.

"What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other."

Their hotel room was the penthouse suits, and Gabby said that she just instantly asked Robby if she wanted to get married – a question Robby, a stand up comedian, had been asking since "three weeks in" to their romance.

© Disney / ABC via Getty Images Robby and Gabby began dating in 2023

"I’m always the one pumping the brakes, but when something feels right, it just feels right. I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea," said Gabby.

They chose the same wedding that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wed in, and then went shopping for their outfits, with Gabby picking an off-white lace dress that "was a little tight and made my butt look huge".

"It was literally the best night of my life. We were dancing, taking pictures. We got maybe 15 minutes flat with Reverend Nature," said Gabby of their "disengaged" minister which they were happy about "because we don’t need too many people paying attention to us".

© Euan Cherry/Peacock via Getty Im Gabby has been a faithful on The Traitors

Gabby found fame as one of two finalists, alongside Rachel Recchia, on The Bachelor that saw Clayton Echard choose to not propose to either of them and instead go after a woman who had already left.

Both Gabby and Rachel were then invited back to be joint-Bachelorettes, but neither of their engagements worked out.

In August 2023 Gabby came out as gay on the TV show The View.

© Getty Images Gabby came out in 2023 on The View

"I've been keeping it kind of private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I'm dating a girl," she said.

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she added. "I didn't really know to pay attention to it. When this happens there's some shame attached to it and I had to a little bit navigate through that shame; what is it, where is it coming from."

Gabby has been on the current season of The Traitors as a faithful. In the last episode Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten and Gabby voted to banish Danielle Reyes, while Dolores Catania locked in on Ivar as a traitor.

It all came down to Britney Heyes' vote but the episode ended before it could be revealed