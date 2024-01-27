Gwen Stefani swoons over 'sexy' NFL player Dak Prescott amid 'marriage trouble' claims

Gwen Stefani isn't helping to dispel the rumors that her marriage to Blake Shelton is in trouble after she swooned over Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The 54-year-old had some very kind words to say about the NFL star in a video she shared on Instagram on Friday ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate party.

© Getty Images Dak Prescott is the QB for the Dallas Cowboys

Gwen gushed over the 30-year-old while admiring his fashion choices – but he wasn't the only NFL player to catch her eye.

Gwen was collaborating with the NFL by judging a handful of players' outfits from the season, and she was especially impressed with Dak when he made an appearance.

"Wow! I'm talking sexy," she exclaimed. "This screams, 'I'm here to win'".

Also getting Gwen's seal of approval were 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

© Instagram Gwen called Dak 'sexy'

Gwen was also impressed with Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Lions' defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, and the Ravens' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

You can hear what she had to say about each of them in the video below.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani gushes over 'sexy' NFL players

Gwen's fans loved her commentary, with one replying: "I didn't know I needed Gwen rating NFL fashion, but I do!"

A second said: "This was a delight to watch," and a third added: "I'm here for this Gwen Stefani x NFL best dress content."

It was announced earlier this month that Gwen is the marquee performer for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, the ultimate pregame party before the big game on February 11.

© Justin Tafoya/U S Department of State/UPI/Shutterstock Gwen will perform at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate

"We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate," she said in a statement.

Her video comes amid continued speculation that she and her husband of almost three years have been struggling with their marriage due to them spending significant amounts of time apart over the last few months.

Just recently, Blake made a solo appearance in Nashville at CMT Giants: Alabama, a tribute to country group Alabama, while Gwen stayed behind in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake have been plagued by marriage trouble rumors

They also celebrated New Year's Eve in different time zones, with Gwen attending an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Blake was performing at WinStar World Casino and Resort near the Oklahoma–Texas state line.

However, on January 12, they attempted to silence the rumors by putting on a united front when Gwen was inducted into Orange County's first-ever Hall of Fame.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake proved they are still together after claims of marriage troubles

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the event, it was revealed that Blake was right by his wife's side to support her big moment.

The clip showed the couple walking hand-in-hand as they made their way to an auditorium, with the singer turning around to smile for the camera as she gripped her husband tightly.

Being the perfect gentleman, Blake held a door open for Gwen, before escorting her into the room while placing a protective hand across her back.

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake married in 2021

However, eyebrows were raised again when just a few days later, she failed to show any public support for the opening of his latest business venture, Ole Red Las Vegas.

The couple married at Blake's 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021, after falling in love while working on The Voice together in 2014.

