Blake Shelton shares personal update on Gwen Stefani engagement anniversary
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.© Getty Images

Blake Shelton shares update of his own on Gwen Stefani engagement anniversary

The current and former coaches on The Voice have been married since July 2021

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating a special anniversary on October 17, marking four years to the day Blake popped the question to his wife-to-be.

The country music singer, 48, and the No Doubt frontwoman, 55, announced to the world that they would be tying the knot in October 2020, and eventually walked down the aisle at their ranch in Oklahoma in July 2021, with a ceremony officiated by none other than Carson Daly.

Gwen took to social media to mark the occasion with a since-deleted video that threw it back to that very fateful day, with Blake dancing behind her as she shows off her huge sparkler of an engagement ring.

Blake had his own news to celebrate on top of the day, however, sharing an update of his own on Instagram with a look at the poster of the upcoming movie The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The musician announced that he will be providing a cover of the classic "Go Tell It on the Mountain" for the film's soundtrack, counting down to the holiday film's arrival in theaters next month.

"Celebrate the reason for the season with 'Go Tell It On The Mountain' from the #BestChristmasPageantEver - available tomorrow! Plus, get your tickets now to see the movie early on November 2!" he penned, with fans eagerly anticipating new music from the hitmaker.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be theatrically released on November 8 and is based on the 1972 Barbara Robinson children's novel of the same name.

The movie concerns the Herdmans, a group of juvenile delinquent siblings who end up starring in their town's Christmas pageant, and stars Judy Greer, Pete Holmes and Lauren Graham among others.

Just months after their engagement, in January 2021, Gwen appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gushed about his proposal, and revealed that it was completely unexpected.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce their engagement, shared on social media© Instagram
Gwen and Blake got engaged on October 17, 2020

"It was actually pretty magical," she remarked. "I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew!" 

"He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

Photo shared by Gwen Stefani on Instagram October 2024 featuring Blake Shelton from her birthday weekend© Instagram
The couple tied the knot in July 2021 after nearly six years of dating

Blake intended to propose on their Oklahoma ranch, she explained, and the trip almost did not happen because others in their group were too nervous about flying and getting tested during Covid-19 times.

"We were this close to canceling the trip but we ended up making it all happen, and we were all here at the ranch and basically it happened but everyone was trying to make it not happen, and meanwhile Blake has this ring in the side of his truck!"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
"I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling!"

She continued: "Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!" 

