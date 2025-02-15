Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton issue the ultimate statement after weeks apart

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton put any questions about their romance to bed on Friday after they reunited following weeks apart.

The No Doubt singer, 55, and country music star, 48, haven't appeared on each other's social media for several weeks, leaving many of their fans to question their whereabouts and express how much they've "missed you together posts".

WATCH: Gwen Stefani finally reunites with Blake Shelton in Las Vegas

That's all changed now though as they finally came together to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Both Blake and Gwen publicly declared their love for each other on Instagram, with Blake sharing a beautiful photo of them cuddling alongside the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine... I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!"

Gwen reciprocated his feelings and commented: "Love my husband x."

She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, revealing she had flown to Las Vegas to be with Blake while he wraps up his Live in Las Vegas residency, which ends on February 15.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake are finally together again

In the video, Blake and Gwen are backstage at his show, messing around with a 'Blake Shelton' drinks fountain with her son Zuma and two other children.

Gwen then posted a montage video of her and Blake looking happy over the years, which she captioned: "My forever valentine @blakeshelton!! gx."

While they haven't appeared on each other's social media for over two months, it's unclear when they last saw each other in person.

Gwen has been busy in LA for work, most recently performing at the FireAid Relief concert on January 30, while Blake has been in Vegas for his residency, which commenced on February 5.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Gwen has been busy working in LA

Blake doesn't have long at home before he's on the road again on his Friends & Heroes Tour, which kicks off February 27 in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Rupp Arena.

After hitting up several states, including Tennessee, North Carolina, New Jersey, and South Carolina, he will end the tour on March 22 in State College, Pennsylvania, at the Bryce Jordan Center.

© Instagram Blake will be touring around a lot of states over the next month

Blake will be joined by many special guests on the tour, including Craig Morgan, Denna Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts.

Ahead of the tour, Blake said: "The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can't think of a cooler concert to see. I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of their biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can't wait."

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake haven't appeared on each other's socials for weeks

Blake and Gwen split their time between their LA home and his ranch in Oklahoma, where they tied the knot in July 2021 after meeting on The Voice in 2014.

He is no doubt looking forward to some time at home before he heads back on tour, and he loves nothing more than getting comfortable and binge-watching Netflix with his wife.

© Getty Images Blake will enjoy his downtime with Gwen

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he told People.

"That's our life now, and we love it." Blake continued: "The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of… To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."