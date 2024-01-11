From friends to lovers! Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher & more celebrity romances

Hailey Bieber's father Stephen Baldwin introduced her to Justin Bieber in 2009. During his on-off relationship with Selena Gomez, they remained friends with Hailey even describing their relationship as a "teenage dream" on X (formerly Twitter.)

Hailey and Justin dated briefly in 2016, but the Baby singer rekindled his romance with Selena in 2017. By the following year, they had ended their relationship and Hailey and Justin got back together.

Hailey told Elle: "We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other."

They had a whirlwind wedding, with the couple announcing their engagement in July 2018 before getting married in a New York courthouse just two months later, followed by a bigger celebration in South Carolina in 2019.