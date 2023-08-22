Blake Lively swoons over 'sexy' Ryan Reynolds in tantalizing new photo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012 – and the spark is definitely alight in their relationship.

The 35-year-old actress is still enchanted by her husband's handsome appearance and while it's been over a decade since Ryan, 46, was voted 'Sexiest Man Alive' – to Blake, he's "too sexy".

In a photo posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, the mom-of-four captured Ryan in the sunlight wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses while holding a drink to his lips. Making her feelings about her husband crystal clear, she accompanied the snap with a snippet of Right Said Fred's iconic song, 'I'm Too Sexy'. Check out the video below…

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds is 'too sexy' according to Blake Lively

Blake and Ryan will celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary in September and their successful union has left many wondering about their relationship secrets. While they keep their home life with daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and their new baby under wraps, they have treated fans to rare comments about their marriage.

The actors met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, but their relationship didn't begin until a year later – and they credit their happiness to the foundation they built as friends.

Ryan explained that their romance began on a double date with different people, but it was "the most awkward date" for their partners as there were "fireworks" between himself and Blake.

© Instagram Blake Lively thinks Ryan Reynolds is 'too sexy'

The couple exchanged vows at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on September 9, 2012. However, their special day was marked by controversy as they were accused of glamourizing a site where violence against Black slaves once took place.

Ryan later called their choice of wedding venue, a "giant mistake", and told Fast Company in 2020: "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It's impossible to reconcile." What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Ryan and Blake's wedding venue was a controversial choice

Pinterest even responded to the controversy by banning pictures of all plantation weddings on its platform, including Ryan and Blake's. "Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things," a spokesperson for Pinterest said at the time.

"We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform and continue to not accept advertisements for them."

© Gotham Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been happily married since 2012

In the same interview, Ryan shared that he and Blake held a secret second wedding at their home years later, although he did not divulge any specific details. "Years ago, we got married again at home — but shame works in weird ways," he said.

"A giant [expletive] mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn't mean you won't [expletive] up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

The couple shared their first wedding day exclusively with Martha Stewart Weddings, and photos from the intimate nuptials showcased elaborate details including a dessert table filled with sweet treats, a glimpse of Blake's stunning custom-made Marchesa gown with gold embroidery, and their Lorraine Schwartz wedding bands.

