Jake Gyllenhaal’s model girlfriend makes rare comment about private relationship

Jake Gyllenhaal is making headlines with his appearance in the Broadway revival of William Shakespeare's Othello – and his longtime girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, has been by his side every step of the way.

The French model, 28, was his stunning date on opening night on Sunday, and she couldn't have been prouder of her actor beau, 44.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jeanne shared a carousel of photos from the evening, including a sweet snap of her and Jake holding hands.

Accompanying the images, Jeanne gave Jake a sweet shout-out while sharing an insight into their private relationship.

"Grateful to have spent opening night with some of my favorite people," she began. "Proud of my love."

Jeanne added: "I'll cherish every single moment spent with you on this journey. And will forever be there to run lines with you!"

© Instagram Jeanne expressed her love for Jake in a rare comment about their relationship

Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together in late 2018 on walks in New York City and Paris, sparking conversation that they were together, which wasn't directly confirmed for nearly three years.

They made things official in September 2021 when they made their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Jake's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

© Getty Images Jake and Jeanne were first linked in 2018

They've since made occasional appearances together on carpets, such as the Paris premiere of Jake's film Ambulance in May 2022 and a few months later at the Cannes Film Festival.

More recently, fans caught a glimpse of them at the 2025 Golden Globes and Jake's big night on Broadway.

While they are largely private about their relationship, Jake has been more open about discussing his girlfriend since their red carpet debut.

© Getty Images Jeanne is very supportive of Jake

In a 2022 interview with Esquire, he described spending lockdown in his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis's guest cottage with Jeanne.

"In a lot of ways, we're family," he said of his girlfriend. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."

He added: "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jake and Jeanne are private about their relationship

In an interview with Howard Stern in October 2021, he gushed about their relationship and affirmed that marriage was on the table.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want," Jake said.

"And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

© Getty Images Jake hinted that marriage is in his future with Jeanne

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jake once again hinted that marriage is still in the cards for him and Jeanne.

"I'm not going to give you timing," he stated. "I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time, my career took precedence.

"But I'm at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me."