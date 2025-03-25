Pedro Pascal breaks silence on dating Jennifer Aniston

Pedro Pascal has broken his silence on his relationship with Jennifer Aniston after they sparked romance rumors.

The Last of Us star, 49, and the Friends alum, 56, set social media alight when they enjoyed a three-hour dinner at the Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The stylish pair arrived separately just after 8 pm and enjoyed what insiders described as a relaxed and animated meal.

They left around 11:30 pm, once again making separate exits but not before pausing for a warm and friendly exchange outside the valet area.

Pictures of the duo immediately led to speculation that they are more than just friends, but Pedro has now set the record straight.

"We're friends, and we went to dinner with mutual friends. It happens," he told E! News, quashing claims of a romantic relationship between the two.

© Getty Images Pedro insists he and Jennifer are just 'friends'

Pedro's comments about his private life are not a regular occurrence, and he has kept quiet over the years about his dating history.

He was linked to actress Maria Dizzia in 2008 after they appeared on an episode of Law and Order together. The actress is well-known for her role in the hit Netflix series, Orange is the New Black.

© FilmMagic Pedro has remained quiet about his dating history

Pedro then sparked dating rumors with his Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey after they snapped a sweet picture together smiling in the sunshine.

He later revealed how close the pair were on Reddit as per the Daily Mail, sharing that "Lena is one of my [favorite people]".

He added: "She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you're going to get a crush on her easy."

© Getty Images Pedro was linked to actress Lena Headey

Pedro was also linked to The Mentalist actress Robin Tunney in 2015, after they worked together on the show a year prior.

Robin and Pedro were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles on multiple occasions and even walked the red carpet together at various events, including the 2015 Emmy Awards.

Despite their public outings, Robin has been engaged to her longtime love, Nick Marmet, since 2012, indicating that her friendship with Pedro was merely platonic.

© FilmMagic Pedro and Robin were also linked

Meanwhile, his dinner with Jennifer came just days after her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, married his fiancée, Nicole Brydon Bloom, in an intimate beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

The newlyweds were first linked in 2023, and Justin recalled the first moment he laid eyes on Nicole during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year.

"A friend of ours was having a party at their restaurant," he shared. "The first impression was wow. And then a friend of mine, who was with me, literally said, 'That’s the one.'

© Getty Images Jennifer and Justin have remained on friendly terms

"We hadn't even met yet, but I thought, 'She's so stunning.' So I went over, started talking, and it just progressed from there."

Justin and Jennifer were married from 2015 until they split in 2018, yet they remain on good terms after their divorce.

The Running Point star shared that his ex-wife was "still very dear to me" in an interview with The Times.