Who is Jake Gyllenhaal's girlfriend? All about Jeanne Cadieu

The Brokeback Mountain star has had his fair share of high-profile relationships in the past

Jake Gyllenhaal maintains a notoriously private life away from the spotlight, not making his social media debut until this February to promote The Covenant and his upcoming children's book, The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles.

His romantic life, however, has been the subject of much discussion, particularly in a post-"All Too Well" era, although that part of his life has been stable for quite some time now.

Here's all you need to know about the Oscar nominated actor, 42, and his private relationship with French model Jeanne Cadieu…

Who is Jake Gyllenhaal's girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu?

27-year-old Jeanne Cadieu is a French model and student, best known for her walk on the runway and on the spreads of several magazines like Harper's Bazaar, M Magazine, and Loewe.

She has most recently walked for brands like Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, Max Mara, Michael Kors, and much more.

She is also currently studying at Columbia University, which she mentions on her Instagram bio, although it is unclear what her major is. She shares the same alma mater as Jake and his sister Maggie.

When did Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu start dating?

Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together in late 2018 on walks in New York City and Paris, sparking conversation that they were together, which wasn't directly confirmed for nearly three years.

While common appearances at events linked them together, they made things official in September 2021, when they made their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Maggie's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.

They've since made occasional appearances together on carpets, such as the Paris premiere of Jake's film Ambulance in May 2022, and a few months later at the Cannes Film Festival.

What has Jake Gyllenhaal said about his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu?

Since their first carpet, Jake has been more open about discussing his girlfriend. In a 2022 interview with Esquire, he described spending lockdown in his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis' guest cottage with Jeanne.

"In a lot of ways, we're family," he said of his girlfriend. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."

He added: "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

In an interview with Howard Stern in October 2021, he gushed about their relationship and affirmed that marriage was on the table.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want," Jake said. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don't know if I could have said that before."

Who did Jake Gyllenhaal date before Jeanne Cadieu?

The Nightcrawler star is fiercely guarded about his personal life, but has been in a few high-profile relationships over the years.

He dated Kirsten Dunst from 2002-04, after being introduced by his sister, and dated Reese Witherspoon from 2007-09. He famously dated Taylor Swift for a few months between 2010 and 2011 (inspiring a few of her songs, including the 10-minute version of "All Too Well"), and model Alyssa Miller for a few months in late 2013.

