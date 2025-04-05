Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get honest about the start of their relationship with surprising confession 

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been dating since 2022, and are happier than ever.

The pair have faced their share of backlash concerning their relationship - infamously being pictured together before announcing the news to the media - resulting in the assumption that they were having an affair.

They triumphantly made a return to the media a year after being dismissed from their roles on GMA3 with their very own podcast, Amy & TJ, which has been a big hit with fans.

Amy and T.J.'s love story had a rocky start

The pair share a lot about their personal lives on there, and most recently on April 2nd, they spoke about the early days of their relationship.

Amy and T.J. admitted that due to them being such good friends before officially dating, they weren't quite sure when their first official date was. The couple were discussing the question while taking the K-1 visa test, which asked questions about their relationship.

Amy said: "I am struggling with this. I don't know what it was because we were friends for so long, we went out for so long and everything happened so organically. I don't remember actually saying, 'This is a date.'"

© WireImage T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach can't remember when their first date was

T.J. responded: "It's almost a trick question. We have no idea when we had a first date because for 10 years we have been going out. We have been doing that from the jump."

© Instagram The couple got together in 2022

He added: "So, at no point did we go out to eat and say, 'Hey, we're dating now. This is our first date.' No, we just kept it flowing and it was just such an organic thing. We are a couple who has zero clue and cannot name a single restaurant, day or time that we had a first date." They concluded that they should pick a date to mark their anniversary.

Amy and T.J. deny having an affair

Amy and T.J. were assumed to have had an affair when pictured together, but they have denied this on several occasions. What's more, their former partners - Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig - have since got together.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Fans are hoping Amy and T.J. will get married

While the couple decided to take a step away from the spotlight for a year after the backlash they faced in 2022, they are now happier than ever with a popular podcast allowing them to control their narrative and speak their truth.

The couple have sparked engagement rumours

Fans are hoping that Amy and T.J. will get married at some point in the near future. The couple have been pictured wearing rings on their ring fingers over the past few months, and while this has sparked rumors, Amy has since explained the meaning behind the rings, explaining that they are in fact oura rings.

© ABC via Getty Images The couple met on GMA

Talking to People, she explained that the rings were a "promise" and said: "The truth is, my mom even asked me, because we wear our oura rings, she thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her. And we're wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, 'Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.'"