Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue finally breaks social media silence amid her new start with T.J. Holmes

It's been two years since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship was made public after they were spotted spending romantic time together.

At the time, both Good Morning America anchors were believed to be married, Amy to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig, although both have since revealed that they were already separated at the time.

While Amy, 51, and T.J., 47, have since made their return to the limelight, hosting their own podcast and actively engaging with the spotlight, their exes are less public.

Marilee, 46, still maintains a presence on social media, occasionally posting shout-outs to her pre-teen daughter with T.J., Sabine, while Andrew has largely remained out of the public eye, having only made a pair of public appearances in the two years since and staying off social media.

His three sons with his first wife have shared the occasional glimpse of him on Instagram, but now the Melrose Place star, 57, is finally breaking his social media silence with his first post in two years.

Since scrubbing his account clean of any posts with his ex-wife, Andrew's last post dates back to May of 2021, and his latest includes a sun-kissed selfie, in which he is seen sporting thicker facial hair than usual with specks of gray while sending a message pre-election.

© Instagram Andrew finally made his social media return, two years after his divorce from Amy

The actor penned a plea to his fans to cast their vote ahead of the upcoming Presidential election, writing in his caption: "In 4 days women across America will lead us all — to protect our ideals, our norms, our freedoms and our nation."

"In this fraught time they don't need our protection — they need our unwavering support. This is the time. This is the moment. We step up for them."

Since the divorce, Andrew has reportedly started dating T.J.'s ex Marilee, and while neither party has commented on or confirmed the relationship, they've been seen cozying up to each other in NYC on several occasions.

© MEGA Amy and T.J.'s exes, Andrew and Marilee, have been pictured together several times

While Andrew joins the many using their platform to encourage voters to head to the polls, Amy and T.J. are kick starting another brand new chapter — the New York City Marathon.

The former GMA3 hosts and avid runners are returning to the track after the Chicago Marathon earlier this month ended in disaster, with T.J. requiring medical attention.

After injuring his Achilles tendon prior to the race, the host decided to go for the run anyway, but at some point after the 20th mile, his leg gave out, and he required an ambulance to take him away from the course, with Amy joining him immediately.

While the dad-of-three extensively documented the entire experience, the mom-of-two took to social media soon after as well with a photo of her helping her limping boyfriend on the course. "Was blown away that a camera captured the moment T.J. could no longer run or even walk on his own… this had to be just before mile 21."

© Instagram T.J. and Amy are running the NYC Marathon together

"I'm happy to report T.J. is on the road to recovery now and after 5 months of training, we are both hoping for redemption at NYC's marathon in less than 3 weeks."