Calista Flockhart responds to husband Harrison Ford's tearful speech with emotional statement

Calista Flockhart appeared visibly moved when her husband, Harrison Ford, gave a tearful speech at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14.

The Indiana Jones actor, 81, was presented with the Career Achievement Award, and in his speech, he thanked his wife of almost 14 years for being his constant supporter. See the video below.

Being the supportive spouse is not one-sided, however, as Calista, 59, revealed that she too leans on her husband.

During the New York City premiere of Ryan Murphy's new TV series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, on Tuesday, Calista responded to Harrison's kind words about her with an emotional statement of her own.

Despite walking the red carpet alone, the actress – who plays Jackie Kennedy's sister, Lee Radziwill in the eight-episode drama – was asked how her husband supports her.

Calista told People that he does so in "so many ways," adding: "He supports me a lot. It’s a mutual thing."

The long-time couple quickly fell in love after meeting at the Golden Globes in 2002. "I'm in love," Harrison told HELLO! in 2003.

"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life," he continued. "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

Eight years after they began dating, Calista and Harrison married in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in June 2010. Just months before they met, Calista adopted her son, Liam, now 23, with Harrison adopting him shortly after their wedding.

The Fugitive star has four other children and didn't have plans for anymore until he met Calista. "I wasn't expecting [to adopt] at all," he admitted to Parade. "The unexpected part was certainly true, and the joy is also true."

He added: "I think Liam was about six or eight months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since."

When Liam was seven years old, the actor revealed how grateful he was to be able to raise another child, telling Reader's Digest: "My youngest, other than Liam, is 17. It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime."

He added: "You see the blossoming and the growing and the nurturing and the payoff. Being a parent made me just a bit less self-centered… [Calista] brought a child back into my home."

Harrison is also a proud dad to sons Ben, 56, a chef and restaurant owner, 53-year-old Willard, an entrepreneur, musician Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, also an actress.

Speaking of how raising them helped his parenting when it came to Liam, Harrison told the Independent: "I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo… My older children have taught me a lot about parenting. My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I'm a little better at it now."

