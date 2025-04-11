Faith Hill's ex-husband and fiancé before she married Tim McGraw at 29

Faith was married to music publishing executive Daniel Hill for almost five years before they split in 1993 and divorced the following year.

The singer moved to Nashville in 1987, when she was 19, to pursue a career in music and find her birth parents.

It was during this time that she met Daniel when she accompanied a songwriter friend to a meeting. "I was immediately floored by her presence, and I hadn't even heard her sing yet," Daniel told Good Housekeeping in 2007.

Their relationship blossomed organically, and after 15 months of dating, they tied the knot in 1988.

However, Faith began to grow frustrated with the music industry and her lack of success and was even contemplating a change of career to interior design.

"Her priorities seemed to shift toward more domestic pursuits, such as cooking and decorating our home," Daniel recalled.

She also finally found her birth mother, which had a "profound" effect on her marriage to Daniel.

"There were monumental changes happening in her world at that time, personally and professionally," he said. "I can't begin to understand what it was like for Faith back then."

Discussing the demise of their marriage, Daniel explained: "Meeting her birth mother had a profound impact on Faith, which led to a profound failure of our marriage. I was part of her old world, and she had to let that world go."