Faith Hill's ex-husband and fiancé before she married Tim McGraw at 29

Faith Hill has been happily married to Tim McGraw since 1996 – but she had two serious relationships before the couple said, 'I do.'
The country music superstar was 29 years old when she and Tim decided to tie the knot, however, she was engaged to another man when she met her future husband and had one marriage behind her before that.
Ex-fiancé
Faith met record producer Scott Hendricks around 1993 when he produced her first album, Take Me As I Am, and the two soon formed a relationship before getting engaged.
She was engaged to Scott when she first met Tim at a Nashville gig at the end of 1994, and he was dating Kristine Donahue.
However, when she joined his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, sparks flew, and she broke off her engagement with Scott before marrying Tim that same year.
She previously told People: "If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else – 'Oh, okay, now she's a [expletive] and a bad person' – I can't control that. But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands."
Ex-husband
Faith was married to music publishing executive Daniel Hill for almost five years before they split in 1993 and divorced the following year.
The singer moved to Nashville in 1987, when she was 19, to pursue a career in music and find her birth parents.
It was during this time that she met Daniel when she accompanied a songwriter friend to a meeting. "I was immediately floored by her presence, and I hadn't even heard her sing yet," Daniel told Good Housekeeping in 2007.
Their relationship blossomed organically, and after 15 months of dating, they tied the knot in 1988.
However, Faith began to grow frustrated with the music industry and her lack of success and was even contemplating a change of career to interior design.
"Her priorities seemed to shift toward more domestic pursuits, such as cooking and decorating our home," Daniel recalled.
She also finally found her birth mother, which had a "profound" effect on her marriage to Daniel.
"There were monumental changes happening in her world at that time, personally and professionally," he said. "I can't begin to understand what it was like for Faith back then."
Discussing the demise of their marriage, Daniel explained: "Meeting her birth mother had a profound impact on Faith, which led to a profound failure of our marriage. I was part of her old world, and she had to let that world go."
Love at first sight
Despite being involved with other people when they first met, Tim later revealed he fell for Faith "in an instant".
"I looked at her and was smitten right away," he told Jimmy Fallon.
He also recalled their first encounter in a 2018 Instagram post he dedicated to Faith.
"From the first time we met, I knew (she didn't!) that she was the love of my life forever.... no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad," he wrote. "She’s so special and so loved by us."
Marriage to Tim
Faith and Tim married in a surprise wedding held in his aunt's backyard on October 6, 1996.
Guests assumed they were attending a charity softball game before Faith appeared in a simple white wedding dress with pearls and Tim in a tuxedo
"We'd try to plan it a couple of times, but everybody kept finding out about it," he told Regis & Kelly in 2011. "My sisters were a little upset because they wanted to dress up," he added.
Children
Faith and Tim went on to have three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, who are now grown women.
Gracie is the eldest of the bunch, born on May 5, 1997, and now lives in New York City, where she is pursuing a career in musical theater.
Maggie, born on August 12, 1998, is the more private of the three sisters and shares less of her life on social media.
She is also the only one not pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree from Stanford and now works as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International.
Audrey was born on December 6, 2001, and is named after her mom, whose full name is Audrey Faith Perry. Like her older sister Gracie, she also has a passion for singing and has shared several impressive videos of her doing such on her Instagram.