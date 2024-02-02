Faith Hill's daughter Audrey looks other-worldly in mesmerizing photo shared by Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend

Audrey McGraw and her boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo appear to share a love of photography – and they are both equally as talented.

The Lincoln Lawyer star, 42, captured another mesmerizing photo of Audrey, 22, and shared it on his Instagram Story on Thursday – and there's no denying it is hauntingly beautiful.

In the black-and-white photo, Audrey is standing on a bridge wearing a strapless dress that flares out from her hips.

Audrey McGraw and Manuel Garcia Rulfo have seemingly confirmed their relationship

The image was taken from afar, but it certainly appears to be of Audrey, who is standing with her hands behind her back and staring into the distance.

While neither Audrey – who is the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – nor Manuel have confirmed their relationship publicly, they are doing little to hide the fact they are spending time together.

Just last week, the Mexican actor shared an intimate photo of Audrey sitting on a hotel bed wearing a silky white negligée while holding her hand up to her long, dark hair.

© Instagram Manuel shared this haunting photo of Audrey

She also dropped a huge hint about their relationship status when she shared a moody photo of Manuel staring directly down the camera lens while standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Rumors of their romance have been circling since last summer when Audrey shared a carousel of pictures taken at Copa Del Sol (Cup of the Sun) in Careyes, Mexico, only for Manuel to share pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot just a week later.

© Instagram Audrey shared this photo of Manuel

Another clue that was hard to ignore was what the actor captioned the photos: "My sweet Caroline." Caroline is Audrey's middle name, and she replied with a kissing emoji.

While their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, they will no doubt be spending some time apart now that Manuel has begun filming the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

© Instagram Manuel and Audrey were in Germany at the same time

He shared a photo from the set on January 18, which he captioned: "And so it begins #lincolnlawyer 3."

Manuel portrays Mickey Haller in the hit Netflix legal drama, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln town car and takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.

Season two landed in the top 10 Netflix shows in 81 countries in its first four weeks after its release on July 6, 2023. It was based on the fourth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Fifth Witness.

Season three will return with 10 new episodes based on The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book in the series.

© Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller The Lincoln Lawyer

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Netflix.

Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander, added: "We’re thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season.

The Lincoln Lawyer is returning for a third season

"Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favorite lawyer."

