Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey stuns in intimate bedroom photo taken by Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend

Audrey McGraw and The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel García-Rulfo are fuelling reports they are in a relationship.

The 19-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and the 42-year-old Mexican actor have been dropping major hints that they are dating since last summer.

Audrey seemingly confirmed those rumors when she shared a photo of Manuel earlier this week – and he did the same when he posted an intimate image of Audrey on Instagram.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw are reportedly dating

While you can't see her face, the beautiful photo certainly resembles the talented singer. The image shows her sitting on a hotel bed wearing a silky white negligée while holding her hand up to her long, dark hair.

The room is covered in darkness apart from a stream of light breaking through the window, perfectly highlighting Audrey's presence on the bed.

"Hotels spy on their guests," he captioned the exquisite photo. Audrey replied: "Windows name names."

© Instagram Manuel shared this gorgeous photo of someone who appeared to be Audrey

Manuel's post comes after Audrey gave her biggest clue yet to their romance by sharing a moody photo of the star starring directly down the camera lens while standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Rumors of their romance have been circling for some time; they have both shared the same pictures taken by Manuel of Audrey, including one of her posing behind a sheer curtain.

© Instagram Audrey shared this photo of Manuel

In mid-June, Audrey shared pictures of an unidentified man lounging on a sunchair with his arms stretched back towards the camera which was positioned behind him.

She also shared a carousel of pictures taken at Copa Del Sol (Cup of the Sun) in Careyes, Mexico, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.

"My sweet Caroline," he captioned the photos. Caroline is Audrey's middle name, and she replied with a kissing emoji.

© Instagram Audrey has shared photos of Manuel in recent months

While their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, it's unclear if he has been introduced to Audrey's family.

There is no doubt her famous parents will make a lasting impression on him, especially if their past behavior with their daughters' boyfriends is anything to go by.

© Instagram Manuel revealed he was in Germany the same time as Audrey

In 2017, Tim and Faith opened up about their daughters dating and recalled meeting their eldest, Gracie's then-boyfriend for the first time. They also share a daughter Maggie, 25.

During a joint interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, they discussed the 26-year-old's first date. "Faith said, 'I've met him, he's a really nice guy, we've done all the research and we've put our Secret Service guys on him, he's good," Tim recalled.

© Getty Images It's unclear if Tim and Faith have met Audrey's new boyfriend

But when Gracie's boyfriend turned up at the family home – things didn't go as planned. "So, I'm in the kitchen and I forget that he's coming," Tim explained. "So I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming meat.

"So, I've got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere and the doorbell rings. And I go and answer the door and there's this kid who is dating Gracie and I've got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on."

It's not clear if it was a happy ending or not for Gracie's boyfriend, but Tim revealed the situation "worked out really well".

