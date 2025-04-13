Who is Benson Boone dating? Meet his influencer girlfriend who inspired his biggest hit

Benson Boone may be coming off a massive year that capped off with a Grammy nomination, but his performance at Coachella, with legendary Queen member Brian May, catapulted him to a new level.

The 22-year-old singer, who first blew up online with his song "Beautiful Things" after dropping out of American Idol, is receiving rave reviews from fans for his set, while also earning the support of his beautiful girlfriend.

While Benson has become well known for his showmanship as a performer, when it comes to his personal life, he's a bit more guarded, but has shared a few sweet glimpses into his romantic life.

© Getty Images Meet Benson Boone's girlfriend Maggie Thurmon

Here's what you need to know about the singer's girlfriend, who is just as much an online presence as he is…

Who is Benson's girlfriend?

Benson has been dating social media influencer and actress Maggie Thurmon since late 2023. The 23-year-old has been acting since 2010, making her debut in the short film The Candy Shop.

© Instagram Maggie is an actress and social media influencer

She continues to audition for work and most recently starred in the 2023 film The Other Zoey opposite Queer actor Drew Starkey.

How did his girlfriend Maggie inspire his biggest hit?

Benson alluded to his new relationship with the social media star being the inspiration behind "Beautiful Things" in an interview with Billboard in early 2024, before the two went public with their romance. Watch Maggie get ready for an appearance with her boyfriend in the video below...

WATCH: Maggie Thurmon gets ready for the Grammys to join her boyfriend Benson Boone

"It was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out," he said, noting the song was written in September 2023.

"Meaning like, in the past, I feel like I've always known that I could be the one to end a relationship," he continued. "This one felt very different. It was the first time that I'd really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something."

How did Maggie first become famous?

Maggie boasts over 300k followers on Instagram and more than 5 million on TikTok. She first achieved notice when she was selected as a brand ambassador for Hollister.

© Getty Images Benson and Maggie made their public debut at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

In 2019, she began posting TikToks about her experiences in high school, then going viral once she began documenting her time as a graduating senior in 2020 with a video each week.

She subsequently followed those up by posting several clips trying out a variety of social media challenges, several of which feature her dad Dan. The two are popular for their family-friendly content, and now run a podcast titled Wholesome Chaos.

Benson and Maggie's relationship

Benson and Maggie made their first public appearance as a couple in March 2024 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual party, following up with a pair of appearances that September at New York Fashion Week and then the MTV Video Music Awards, where Benson performed.

© Getty Images The couple twinned in striped shirts at the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show

While photos don't document the couple's appearance at the Grammy Awards in February 2025, Maggie posted a clip of herself arriving at the event (as shown above), and she is likely at Coachella celebrating her boyfriend as well (although neither has posted about it so far).