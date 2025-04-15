Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal impact new obsession has on their marriage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost three decades, but they are always finding ways to improve their relationship.

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts revealed on Monday's show that a new obsession of Mark's has had a positive impact on their marriage.

The 54-year-old discussed his newfound love of golf and thanked his wife for not voicing any concerns about him "watching 16 hours" of the 2025 Masters Tournament over the weekend.

"I'm officially hooked on golf. I watched the Masters," he said. "Kelly, thank you for letting me – not letting me, but not having a problem with me watching 16 hours of golf over four days."

Kelly was amused by her husband's admission and admitted she "had my own life going on" instead of being frustrated by Mark being glued to the TV screen.

"You don't know everything that goes on while you're watching golf," she joked while Mark quipped that he saw more parcels arriving at their home.

Mark couldn't stop rambling about what occurred during the golf tournament over the weekend – which saw Rory McIlroy crowned the winner – and Kelly poked fun at her husband's new obsession.

"I feel in this moment probably about how you feel when I talk about anything else," she joked. "Cause I heard 'caddy' and 'icing him out' and everything else, I have no idea what was just said. It was sort of like a haze. I went into a little haze."

Mark wasn't deterred and continued to express his love of the sport when talking to guest Cameron Mathison, admitting his new hobby has been "good for our marriage."

Cameron – who starred with Kelly and Mark on All My Children – then claimed that golf was the only sport "where it actually improved the marriage", a statement the couple both agreed with.

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 when they eloped in Las Vegas one year after meeting on the set of All My Children, in which they starred as on-screen love interests, Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

Kelly previously said that she knew Mark was 'the one' before she even met him.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it."

She added: "And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they've made a success of their romance.

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of Live when she co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest.

"There's going to be like, mile 24 when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

Since their marriage, the couple have welcomed children Michael, 27, who is pursuing a career as an actor, writer, and director; Lola, 23, an aspiring singer; and Joaquín, 21, a student at the University of Michigan.