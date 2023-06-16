Kelly Ripa makes shocking confession about 27-year marriage with Mark Consuelos

The actor opened up about weddings and divorces on Live with Kelly and Mark

Just weeks after Kelly Ripa, 53, celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with Mark Consuelos, 52, she has made a very surprising comment about their marriage.

The actors met on All My Children where they played lovebirds Hayley and Mateo, but romance soon blossomed off-screen and they tied the knot on May 1, 1996. Despite eloping to Las Vegas and having a "very regular wedding", which only cost the couple $179, Kelly has admitted she wouldn't exchange vows with Mark for a second time.

"We are very superstitious about vow renewals," Kelly said on Thursday’s episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark. They both revealed they think second weddings are an indication of an unhappy relationship, with the actress even describing vow renewals as the "kiss of death."

© Jamie McCarthy Kelly opened up about her marriage on LIVE with Kelly and Mark

"I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce," the mother-of-three continued. "It’s like, 'We’re not getting along... I know what we should do!'"

Agreeing with his wife, Mark said it is often a knee-jerk reaction after one person has made a huge mistake in the marriage. "And I’m not talking about leaving the toilet seat up, I’m talking about messed up!"

The couple – who are parents to Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 – have both previously suggested their successful, long-lasting relationship is the result of fighting for each other instead of giving up.

Riverdale star Mark told Esquire in 2019: "I guess sometimes you see these public marriages end and you wonder, 'Really? You're going to quit now? It's just been a couple of years, maybe you should try to stick it out.' It's kind of great to have a life together with someone.

Mark and Kelly have been married for 27 years

"Of course, I'm not supporting staying in a horrible marriage. I'm just saying, if you can, maybe wait until it calms down a little bit. Wait until the magic happens."

The following year, Kelly echoed her husband's sentiment, telling viewers: "You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships [and] marriages are not sprints, it's a marathon.

The couple share three children

"There's going to be like, mile 24, when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

