Royal couple set to divorce following two-year marriage – report

Royal weddings are the closest real-life equivalent of fairytale love stories, but not all of them end happily.

Less than two years after they tied the knot, Archduke Alexander of Austria and Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch have reportedly split.

According to Vanitatis, the son of Archduke Carl-Christian of Austria and Princess Marie Astrid of Luxembourg and Russian Countess Natacha hinted divorce could be on the cards after she introduced herself with her maiden name at an anti-Valentine's Day gala she organised with her company, RPZ Events.

© ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Archduke Alexander and Countess Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch have reportedly split

Natacha also did not attend Archduchess Estella of Austria's funeral in March 2025, after she died aged 45. However, the couple are yet to make a public announcement about their split.

© ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Archduke Alexander of Habsbourg-Lorraine got married in September 2023

Royal wedding

Alexander, who is the great-grandson of Charles I, the last Habsburg emperor of Austria and King of Hungary, got married in September 2023 at the Catholic church Eglise Saint Pierre, before hosting their reception at the Château de Béloeil.

© ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock Alexander and Natacha hosted their wedding ceremony at the Saint Pierre de Beloeil church, where his grandmother's funeral was held

Guests, including Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Crown Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, and Prince Joachim of Belgium, watched as the countess walked down the aisle in a long-sleeved wedding dress with a plunging neckline and sheer lace detailing on the bodice.

© ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock The newlyweds had their wedding reception at Castel of Beloeil

She wore her long hair in an elegant curled half-updo and added pearl hair accessories that matched her drop earrings and necklace, while the groom looked dapper in a morning suit and a red and black striped tie.

The newlyweds and their guests then travelled to the chateau, the seat of the Princes of Ligne, for the evening celebrations.

The wedding was a bittersweet occasion, since it took place shortly after the death of the Archduke's grandmother, Archduchess Yolande. Her funeral was held at the Eglise Saint Pierre a few days before the couple returned to the same location for their ceremony.