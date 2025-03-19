European royal family in mourning following shock death – details 

The Austrian royal family has gone into mourning following the death of Archduchess Estelle, who died at the start of the month.

A statement from the Carnet du Figaro bulletin read: "Her husband, Archduke Carl Christian, their children, her parents, and her in-laws are deeply saddened to announce that Archduchess Estelle of Austria, née Lapra de Saint Romain, was called to God on Tuesday, March 4, 2025."

A funeral for the late royal was held on 12 March, and it has been reported that Estelle died as a result of cancer. She was laid to rest at the Cimiez Monastery in Nice.

Estelle, who was born in 1979, leaves behind her husband, Archduke Carl Christian, and their five children: Zita, Anezka, Anna, Paola and Pier-Giorgia.

© Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock Estelle's funeral was held on 12 March

The funeral was attended by several royals from Europe, including Princess Astrid of Belgium and Princess Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg.

Estelle married Carl Christian in 2007, and the couple decided to honeymoon in Mexico. Their wedding, which featured 300 guests, was also attended by members of the European royal families, including Astrid and Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein.

© Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock Carl Christian was seen at his late wife's funeral

Estelle wasn't the only European royal to pass away this month, with Luxembourg also confirming the death of Prince Frederik from complications caused by POLG mitochondrial disease. The condition is a genetic disorder that robs the body's cells of energy, causing progressive multiple-organ dysfunction and failure.

A statement confirming the news read: "Frederik knows that he is my superhero, as he is to all of our family, and to so very many good friends and, now in great part, thanks to his POLG Foundation, to so many people the world over. Part of his superpower was his ability to inspire and to lead by example. Frederik was born with a special capacity for positivity, joy, and determination."

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Archduke Carl Christian will now solo parent his five children

Of his son's death, Prince Robert wrote: "Frederik fought his disease valiantly until the very end. His indomitable lust for life propelled him through the hardest of physical and mental challenges."

