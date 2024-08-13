Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ree Drummond admits 'I don't think we can do this anymore' as she details husband Ladd's 'rough' summer
Ree Drummond standing in front of a sunflower covered billboard, looking at the camera© Getty Images

The Pioneer Woman star opened up about the challenges of ranch work in Oklahoma

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
This summer hasn't been all smooth sailing for Ree Drummond and her family.

Though the Pioneer Woman host has had a lot to celebrate, between her daughter Alex's baby news and her second daughter Paige's engagement, her famed ranch life has also gotten the best of her, and her husband Ladd Drummond.

The Food Network star lives in a massive working ranch in Oklahoma with her family, and though the lifestyle is her claim to fame, she recently admitted she's not sure how much longer she can keep it up.

On her latest blog post on The Pioneer Woman website, Ree opened up about her daughter Paige's engagement party in Dallas, after getting engaged to now-fiancé David Andersen, after one year of dating.

In going through photos of the party and giving special shout-outs to her family, she included one of Ladd, and took a moment to speak candidly about a recent conversation she had with him about his strenuous work on the farm.

"Ladd has had… a busy, slightly rough summer," she said, adding: "I think I say this every year, but the work, the early mornings, the unrelenting grind, the exhaustion… it has been a little much."

Ree and Ladd Drummond live on the Drummond land which has been in the family over a century© Instagram
Ree and Ladd have been married since 1996

"These are my words, not his. He would say it's what he does and it's part of life," she noted, before recalling how "a couple of weeks ago," she watched him "limp inside, covered in dust and blood after a particularly long day," and it became a turning point.

She confessed: "I actually said the words, 'I don't think we can do this anymore,'" and went on: "It was partly in jest, but also maybe a little bit not. How much harder can you work, how much longer can you do this, are you okay, is what I was really thinking."

Selfie posted by Ree Drummond on Instagram May 2023 with her husband Ladd at their Oklahoma estate, Drummond Ranch© Instagram
Ladd works full time on their Oklahoma ranch and home

Still, their daughter's engagement served as a moment of relief, and joy of course, for both.

Photo shared by Ree Drummond's daughter Paige from her engagement to David Andersen on August 3, 2024© Instagram
Their daughter Paige just got engaged

"To see him smiling and walking around and enjoying the celebration of his second child and the man she's gonna marry... well, it made me feel a little better about things," Ree continued, and ultimately noted: "And summer will be over soon!"

Ree Drummond's entire family gathered for an Easter family photo, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The Drummond family

In addition to Alex, 26, and Paige, 24, Ree and Ladd, who tied the knot in 1996, are also parents to Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

She has been hosting The Pioneer Woman on Food Network since 2011.

