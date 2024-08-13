Ree Drummond admits 'I don't think we can do this anymore' as she details husband Ladd's 'rough' summer

This summer hasn't been all smooth sailing for Ree Drummond and her family.

Though the Pioneer Woman host has had a lot to celebrate, between her daughter Alex's baby news and her second daughter Paige's engagement, her famed ranch life has also gotten the best of her, and her husband Ladd Drummond.

The Food Network star lives in a massive working ranch in Oklahoma with her family, and though the lifestyle is her claim to fame, she recently admitted she's not sure how much longer she can keep it up.

On her latest blog post on The Pioneer Woman website, Ree opened up about her daughter Paige's engagement party in Dallas, after getting engaged to now-fiancé David Andersen, after one year of dating.

In going through photos of the party and giving special shout-outs to her family, she included one of Ladd, and took a moment to speak candidly about a recent conversation she had with him about his strenuous work on the farm.

"Ladd has had… a busy, slightly rough summer," she said, adding: "I think I say this every year, but the work, the early mornings, the unrelenting grind, the exhaustion… it has been a little much."

"These are my words, not his. He would say it's what he does and it's part of life," she noted, before recalling how "a couple of weeks ago," she watched him "limp inside, covered in dust and blood after a particularly long day," and it became a turning point.

She confessed: "I actually said the words, 'I don't think we can do this anymore,'" and went on: "It was partly in jest, but also maybe a little bit not. How much harder can you work, how much longer can you do this, are you okay, is what I was really thinking."

Still, their daughter's engagement served as a moment of relief, and joy of course, for both.

"To see him smiling and walking around and enjoying the celebration of his second child and the man she's gonna marry... well, it made me feel a little better about things," Ree continued, and ultimately noted: "And summer will be over soon!"

In addition to Alex, 26, and Paige, 24, Ree and Ladd, who tied the knot in 1996, are also parents to Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

She has been hosting The Pioneer Woman on Food Network since 2011.