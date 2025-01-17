Princess Kate's in the Cartier club as she debuts mesmerising new £1.6k piece

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's in the Cartier club as she debuts mesmerising new £1.6k piece
Kate Middleton meets members of the public during a walkabout on October 6, 2022 in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. Today is the first time that the prince & princess have visited Carrickfergus since having the titles of Baron and Baroness of Carrickfergus conferred upon them by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2011. © Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has updated her jewellery collection

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
It was wonderful to see the Princess of Wales looking so gorgeous on Tuesday. The 43-year-old lit up the room at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea where she was treated with preventive chemotherapy in 2024, and her berry-toned outfit was as sublime as ever.

Kate spoke with staff and patients © Getty
Kate looked stunning at the hospital

The fancy getup consisted of a structured coat by Blaze Milano and a turtle neck top and skirt by Edeline Lee. We also loved her Asprey handbag.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment

But did you spot her new earrings?

Kate Middleton during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospitalâs Chelsea site. The Princessâ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the worldâs first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education. © Getty Images
Kate wore gorgeous new earrings

 The royal sported a fabulous pair of hoops by Cartier. Known as the 'Trinity' earrings in white gold, they cost £1,600 and are a truly timeless piece.

With Kate's flowing locks and immaculate makeup, these earrings were the perfect accompaniment accessory.

Cartier 'Trinity' earrings worn by the Princess of Wales
Kate's Cartier keepsakes

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis loves jewellery and has worn Cartier a fair few times since being in the royal family.

Kate Middleton in her role as patron, visits the 'Road to 2012: Aiming High' exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on July 19, 2012 in London, England. on July 19, 2012 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge as Patron of the National Portrait Gallery visited the exhibition, which showcases commissioned photographs documenting preparations for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and runs from July 19 - September 23. © Getty Images
Kate's £50k Cartier necklace

Making a fashion statement in 2012, Kate had an engagement connected to the Olympics, pepping up a blue Stella McCartney dress as she visited an exhibition about the Games at the National Portrait Gallery. The brunette beauty added a £50,000 Cartier Trinity Necklace with an 18-carat chain, which featured pavé diamonds as well as three intertwined circles of pink, yellow and white gold. 

Kate Middleton wearing a navy blue suit as she visits the Grange Pavilion to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 3, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting members of the Windrush generation in Cardiff. © Getty Images
Kate's fabulous Cartier watch

At the time, many speculated it could have been a gift for her 30th birthday from Prince William. 

A St James's Palace spokesman said of the necklace: "It's a personal piece which she's had for some time. It's not an official Olympic item but it's appropriate to wear it." As the patron of the gallery and an ambassador for London 2012, Kate had been invited to unveil 100 new portraits related to the sports spectacular.

LISTEN: What Prince William's message to Kate on her birthday really means

Kate is rarely seen wearing a watch in public, but when she does, she often sports the Ballon Bleu Cartier timepiece featuring a sapphire that perfectly matches the gem in her engagement ring. 

The retail price of the Cartier 'Ballon Bleu Medium' watch in steel with a quartz movement is around £5,000. 

