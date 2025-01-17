Princess Kate's in the Cartier club as she debuts mesmerising new £1.6k piece

It was wonderful to see the Princess of Wales looking so gorgeous on Tuesday. The 43-year-old lit up the room at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea where she was treated with preventive chemotherapy in 2024, and her berry-toned outfit was as sublime as ever.

© Getty Kate looked stunning at the hospital

The fancy getup consisted of a structured coat by Blaze Milano and a turtle neck top and skirt by Edeline Lee. We also loved her Asprey handbag.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment

But did you spot her new earrings?

© Getty Images Kate wore gorgeous new earrings

The royal sported a fabulous pair of hoops by Cartier. Known as the 'Trinity' earrings in white gold, they cost £1,600 and are a truly timeless piece.

With Kate's flowing locks and immaculate makeup, these earrings were the perfect accompaniment accessory.

Cartier 'Trinity' earrings worn by the Princess of Wales

Kate's Cartier keepsakes

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis loves jewellery and has worn Cartier a fair few times since being in the royal family.

© Getty Images Kate's £50k Cartier necklace

Making a fashion statement in 2012, Kate had an engagement connected to the Olympics, pepping up a blue Stella McCartney dress as she visited an exhibition about the Games at the National Portrait Gallery. The brunette beauty added a £50,000 Cartier Trinity Necklace with an 18-carat chain, which featured pavé diamonds as well as three intertwined circles of pink, yellow and white gold.

© Getty Images Kate's fabulous Cartier watch

At the time, many speculated it could have been a gift for her 30th birthday from Prince William.

A St James's Palace spokesman said of the necklace: "It's a personal piece which she's had for some time. It's not an official Olympic item but it's appropriate to wear it." As the patron of the gallery and an ambassador for London 2012, Kate had been invited to unveil 100 new portraits related to the sports spectacular.

LISTEN: What Prince William's message to Kate on her birthday really means

Kate is rarely seen wearing a watch in public, but when she does, she often sports the Ballon Bleu Cartier timepiece featuring a sapphire that perfectly matches the gem in her engagement ring.

The retail price of the Cartier 'Ballon Bleu Medium' watch in steel with a quartz movement is around £5,000.