Scandal behind Queen Letizia's rarely-pictured 16-diamond engagement ring

King Felipe VI of Spain and former journalist Letizia Ortiz shocked fans when they announced their engagement in 2003 following a secret one-year relationship.

The Spanish Royal Court revealed the news on 1 November 2003 and the couple went on to tie the knot on 22 May 2004. During that time, excitement was at fever-pitch over their fairytale romance, from Felipe's modern engagement ring for his bride to Letizia's regal £6 million wedding dress.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Which Royal has the most expensive engagement ring?

But 20 years later, fans may have noticed that they have rarely spotted Queen Letizia's 16-diamond ring. The reason could be because it is shrouded in scandal and she no longer owns it…

1/ 7 © Getty Images First photo The couple had been spotted shaking hands at the Prince of Asturias Awards in November 2003. Little did bystanders know that they were romantically involved, and would reveal their marriage plans just days later.

2/ 7 © BERNARDO RODRIGUEZ Secret engagement Two days after announcing their engagement, Felipe and Letizia spoke to the press about their low-key relationship in the Residencia del Príncipe. "I understand the surprise that this decision caused nearly everyone, but it is a mature decision, the fruit of very intense reflections and covered with the weight and the sureness of the deep love that we have ourselves and of the course that we’ve undertaken together. "From when I was very young I was always a journalist and until the 31 years that I am now, I have exerted my profession with desire, dreams, determination and in that same way I now confront what we started now, with responsibility, vision and hard work to serve Spain and the Spaniards," Letizia said at the time.

3/ 7 © Getty Ring comments During their engagement solemnisation on 6 November at El Pardo Palace, they reiterated that they made the decision to marry "some time ago" but wanted "more time" to process the news privately. It was here that Letizia showed off her white gold eternity ring, which was one of Felipe's gifts to her. The royal described it as "a modern design" before adding: "I got cuff links made of sapphires and white gold."

4/ 7 © Getty Letizia's diamond engagement ring Instead of a large central diamond like Meghan Markle's rock from Prince Harry or a colourful stone like Kate Middleton's iconic sapphire from Prince William, Letizia was given 16 sparkling baguette-cut diamonds that snaked around her finger. Crafted by Spanish brand Suárez Jewellery, The Express reported it was worth £20,000. She is often spotted without the dazzling accessory on her ring finger during public appearances. This is not unusual, since many royal ladies have ditched their wedding and engagement rings in favour of dress jewellery in the past. However, authors Esteban Urreiztieta and Eduardo Inda suggested in a biography called Urdangarin that it could be because of its connotations with King Felipe's brother-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarin.

5/ 7 © A. Jones/J. Whatling/J. Parker/M Royal ring scandal The story goes that Felipe asked his sister Princess Christina's husband to collect the ring from the jewellery shop in Barcelona in order to keep his proposal under wraps. Iñaki – who is now in prison – reportedly paid for it using a credit card belonging to the Noos Institute, which later came under scrutiny for embezzling public funds. The Spanish royals have not commented on the rumours.

6/ 7 © Photo: Getty Images Spanish royal wedding King Felipe and Queen Letizia got married in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral on 22 May 2004. The big day saw Letizia become a princess – and then, a decade later, when Felipe ascended the throne, a queen.