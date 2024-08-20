Royal bride sparkles in sheer caped wedding dress and family heirloom – first photos

One year on from Crown Prince Hussein's royal wedding with Princess Rajwa, the Jordanian royal family have another reason to celebrate – Hussein's cousin Aoun Juma has tied the knot with Lena bint Wail Abbas.

King Abdullah II's nephew was pictured in a stunning outdoor setting surrounded by trees, flower beds and an impressive sandstone building. Dressed in a midnight blue suit and a matching tie, he sported a wide smile as he linked arms with his new wife.

The bride looked resplendent in a heavily-embellished satin gown with a square neckline, thick straps and sheer caped sleeves that fell to the floor. Neat lines of beading trailed along the bodice leading to a point at the navel, giving the illusion of a medieval-style corset dress. It led to more spaced-out beaded patterns on the skirt, while small trails trickled from the shoulders down the cape.

While Lena chose to forego a tiara, she amped up the glamour with her hair styled in soft Hollywood waves, silver bracelets snaking around her wrist, and a matching necklace with three drop gems.

The necklace appears to have been loaned by Aoun's mother Princess Aisha, who wore the jewel on her own wedding day with her ex-husband Zeid Juma in 1990.

Aoun’s aunt Princess Alia Al Hussein posted the Instagram photo alongside the sweet caption: "Congratulations and all good wishes to my dear nephew Aoun and his beautiful bride Lena."

The royal and the granddaughter of Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, announced their engagement in February 2024. They shared photos of themselves exchanging rings and smiling, with Lena offering a glimpse of her bridal style.

She wore a pastel pink column dress with a straight neckline and caped sleeves, much like the ones she wore on her wedding day. This one was even more sparkly, with arrangements of flowers and leaves made out of lace and beads decorating the length of the sheer fabric.

Jordanian weddings

Among the attendees was Crown Prince Hussein, who recently welcomed a baby with his wife.

Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022 and tied the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman on 1 June 2023. She wore a custom white Elie Saab gown featuring a fitted column silhouette with an asymmetric neckline, a ruched bodice and a long embroidered train attached to the waist.

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The ceremony was witnessed by around 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

The newlyweds then travelled to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception where Rajwa changed into her second wedding dress designed by Dolce and Gabbana. See the stunning royal wedding guests...

In April, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple were expecting their first child and their daughter Princess Iman was born on 3 August at Amman's King Hussein Medical Center.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa changed into a second wedding dress for the banquet dinner

Very few photos have been released of Aoun and Lena's wedding, but it's possible that new mother Princess Rajwa decided to stay at home with their newborn.

