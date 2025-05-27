John Travolta's daughter Ella celebrates wedding news with bachelorette weekend away

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta is celebrating one of her close friends large for her upcoming wedding, being named the maid of honor herself.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their bachelorette getaway over the weekend to Nashville with the wedding crew in hand.

With the bride dressed of course in white, her bridesmaids wore black, with Ella herself opting for a chic black bustier crop top and high-rise wide-legged pants, perfectly complimenting her jet black bob, too.

She even wore a sash that read "Maid of Dishonor" and gushed about her friend while sharing some memories from their getaway, writing: "Cheers to the most wonderful weekend celebrating the most wonderful woman!"

Ella also posted a snapshot of the many cheeky custom cookies that were made for the girls' trip, including some that read "Let's Go Girls" and others with "Last Rodeo," all country themed.

Over the course of the trip, the crew also came across an adorable bully mix named Wagyu at a shelter in Nashville, and Ella appealed to her nearly 750,000 Instagram followers to help find him a home.

"Wagyu is the sweetest boy and he can be a new member of your family today!" she wrote, asking her followers to reach out to Wags and Walks Rescue for more information.

John, 71, welcomed Ella and his two sons Jett and Benjamin with his late wife Kelly Preston. Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16, and the actor now lives in Florida with Ella and Benjamin, now 14.

While Ella got her start in acting as well, sometimes performing right beside her dad, she is now following his footsteps in another avenue — music. The budding songstress released her debut EP, Colors of Love, last year.

The star has described her music as a letter to the different shades and perspectives of love and affection that one experiences in life, from the romantic to the familial. One of her songs, "Little Bird," even explicitly pays tribute to her late mother, who passed away in 2020.

"I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone," Ella told People, describing the song as her most "personal" to date. "There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that."

"But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in," she continued. "'Little Bird' is about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person."

Ella added that time and distance from Kelly's death had given her new perspective and peace on the matter, and she was more confidently able to embrace that in her songwriting.

"It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general," she added.