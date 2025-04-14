David Tennant's wife Georgia astounds in vampy bridal look alongside famous father

Georgia Tennant (nee Moffett), 40, rarely shares photos of her private wedding with David, 53, but she made an exception while celebrating her famous father's birthday.

The Doctor Who actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a candid snap of herself sitting in her transport, enjoying a moment of downtime with her dad amid her busy day in December 2011. The pair both looked intently at their phones, with Georgia likely inundated with congratulatory messages.

© Instagram Georgia Tennant shared a throwback wedding photo to mark her father's birthday

The beautiful bride wore her lace A-line bridal dress alongside her shoulder-length veil and sparkling tiara secured in her blonde updo, while her elegant white bouquet rested in her lap. However, one part of her look that hadn't previously been evident was her vampy bridal beauty look.

Amping up the glamour, Georgia sported a smoky eye, which is often reserved for evening or red carpet appearances, and bold red lipstick.

Meanwhile, her father Peter Davison, who played The Doctor from 1981 to 1984, looked dapper in a black suit, matching tie and coral boutonnière, with several pairs of glasses on his head.

Rare wedding photos

Georgia and David have only shared a handful of photos from their big day. She previously posted a sweet throwback showing herself and David hugging her eldest son and House of the Dragon star Ty, whom the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star adopted three months after their wedding.

David grinned from ear to ear in the sweet family photo, wearing a black suit with an open shirt. The couple have since gone on to welcome four children: Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie.

'Unlikely' love story

© Getty Images The couple met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008

Georgia reportedly pursued David after meeting him on the set of Doctor Who while filming The Doctor's Daughter episode in 2008.

While he admitted he thought they were "unlikely" partners, alluding to their 13-year age gap, the Staged star was undeterred.

"I very much forced it into happening, didn't I?" she said on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, and her husband clarified: "That makes it sound like I was resistant, which was not what happened. I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap.

"Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the Doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... that wasn't really likely to happen. So there were a lot of things against it," he added.

© Instagram David and Georgia Tennant are parents to five children

However, David's reservations about their early romance didn't last long, and he went on to gush about his wife.

"There's a great Tim Minchin song, 'If I didn't have you someone else would probably do'… but I certainly feel like I lucked out," he said.

"You reach a point of your life when you're looking for someone and it's sort of chance which version of that perfect partner ambles along."