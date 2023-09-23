Jeff Bezos' $500m superyacht with fiancée Lauren Sánchez is another level of luxury

Jeff Bezos has an extensive property portfolio around the world, including a $68 million Florida mansion, a New York property overlooking Madison Square Park and a truly unique ranch in Texas. But what about his jaw-dropping home on the water?

The Amazon founder owns a $500 million yacht called Koru, which he has been pictured on in Mallorca, and it is pretty spectacular.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos' partner films inside beautiful kitchen

The 417-foot vessel was made in 2021 in the Netherlands, and it is renowned as the world’s tallest sailing yacht with three massive 229-foot masts.

The twin-engine and twin-propellor boat has an array of luxurious features inside and out. There is two on-deck pools, an outdoor dining area and a hot tub.

Jeff Bezos' yacht's interiors

There's another dining space inside, as well as a bar. Other swanky features include a cinema on board and spacious meeting rooms – making the boat perfect for business and pleasure.

According to The New York Times, when Koru sails it will be trailed by Abeona, a 246-foot support vessel. This separate boat can be used to hold jet skis, extra food and has a helicopter landing pad on the top, for jet-set access.

© Instagram Jeff Bezos snapped taking a swim from his yacht by Lauren Sanchez

The publication also reports that the boat caused controversy when the Koningshaven Bridge was considered for dismantling to fit the vessel through. Instead, the boat was moved without its masts.

It was aboard his impressive yacht that Jeff and his fiancée Lauren were seen looking loved up in May this year.

Jeff Bezos' huge yacht in all its glory

© Guy Fleury Superyachts are one of the must-have accessories for the super wealthy

The happy couple leaned in together and exchanged sweet nothings as they admired the gorgeous views, with Lauren flashing a dazzling diamond on her left hand. Leading publications to speculate about their engagement, which was later confirmed by People magazine.

© MEGA Jeff Bezos plays photographer as Lauren poses aboard his $500 million superyacht

Why did Jeff Bezos divorce MacKenzie Scott?

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and former wife MacKenzie Bezos

News broke of Jeff and Lauren's relationship in 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott.

MORE BOATS: Inside The Royal Yacht Britannia - incredible rare photos



At the time, he tweeted about his divorce: "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners and ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

© FRAT Jeff is a billionaire

What is Jeff Bezos' net worth?

A flashy superyacht may be a major clue about just how wealthy Jeff is - and he has one of the largest net worths in the world. Forbes real-time net worth calculator reveals he is worth a staggering $160.7 billion. He founded Amazon in 1994 but now owns just under 10% of the company.