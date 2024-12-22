Jeff Bezos speaks out over $600 million Lauren Sánchez wedding reports

Jeff Bezos is speaking out against a report made earlier this week suggesting that he and fiancée Lauren Sánchez will be tying the knot Christmas weekend in a lavish affair.

The 60-year-old entrepreneur and tech CEO responded to a report from The New York Post, which quoted The Daily Mail, stating that he and Lauren, 55, will be tying the knot in Aspen over the holiday weekend.

It states that the couple bought out the sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Aspen for a party on December 26 or 27, followed by the actual ceremony on the 28th. Per their report, the price tag on the wedding is a whopping $600 million.

After an independent journalist disputed the report on X, Jeff himself took to the social media platform to deny it as well, calling it "completely false."

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," he wrote. "The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been."

"Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible," he added. "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

Lauren herself later took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of her fiancé's tweet and added a photograph of the story, writing atop it: "Not true!"

While the couple hasn't shared many details about their upcoming wedding, Lauren has spoken more so about achieving major milestones in her life in her 50s, including becoming a published children's book author with the release of The Flew Who Flew to Space, plus her pending nuptials.

"I never thought at 54 – I'm going to be 55 – I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married," she said during an appearance on the Today Show. "I mean, life is just beginning. When I was 20, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, life is over at 50.' Let me tell you: It is not, ladies. It is not over."

Lauren added to her fiancé's response as well

When asked about wedding planning, she quipped: "So you asked," before excitedly sharing that while she hadn't been able to devote much time to it due to other charitable efforts, her book tour, the coming holiday season, and more, she was ready to dive into it soon.

"[I'm] thinking about the dress," she added. "I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride."

The couple have been engaged since May of 2023

She previously also told Extra that she was "really excited" to get married. "You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams."

"I do," she gushed. "He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."

"He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids."

Lauren is already a mom to three kids from her previous relationships, while Jeff is a dad-of-four from his previous marriage to ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.