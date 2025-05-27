Meet Lauren Sánchez's ex Patrick Whitesell's gorgeous model wife

All eyes are on Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as they prepare for what is set to be the most lavish celebrity wedding of the year.

Their nuptials will reportedly take place on Jeff's $500 million superyacht off the coast of Venice, and the celebrity guest list is expected to include the likes of the Kardashians, Katy Perry, and Ivanka Trump.

Meanwhile, Lauren's ex-husband Patrick Whitesell enjoyed a much more lowkey wedding when he tied the knot with Australian actress and model Pia Miller in 2021, just two years after he separated from the mother of three.

Patrick is a top Hollywood agent who boasts clients like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Denzel Washington, and has an incredible net worth of $450 million.

The father of two was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when it was revealed that Lauren, whom he had been married to since 2005, had engaged in an affair with Jeff, prompting their divorce. Join HELLO! as we discover everything there is to know about the woman who made him believe in love again.

An incredible talent

© WireImage Pia was just a teen when she began modeling

Pia was born in 1983 in Chile to fashion designer Angélica Blanco, and her family moved to Melbourne, Australia when she was a young child.

She got her start as a model when she was just a teen, after winning a nationwide modelling competition. She worked steadily in the industry for years and nabbed numerous prestigious jobs, like becoming the first Australian celebrity tourism ambassador to Chile and the official ambassador for the 2010 Grand Prix.

After acting in small TV roles, she eventually landed on the smash-hit soap Home and Away, where she played Senior Constable Katarina Chapman from 2015 to 2018. Pia received a Logie nomination for her role, firmly putting her on the map as one to watch in the industry.

© Getty Images The 41-ear-old joined the Home and Away cast in 2015

Her most recent acting credit was in 2019's Dora and the Lost City of Gold, a live-action adaptation of the kids cartoon Dora the Explorer, where she played the titular character's aunt.

Nowadays, Pia runs her beauty brand, Macabalm, which features the titular hero product touted as a "skin saviour".

A doting mother

© Instagram The actress is a proud mom to Isaiah and Lennox

Pia is a proud mom to sons Isaiah, 21, and Lennox, 18. She welcomed her eldest when she was just 19 years old, and spoke to Elle about how difficult it was to be a working mom while building her modelling career.

"I was in my late teens caring for a baby, working, bringing him to shoots and worrying that maybe I was damaging him in some way while everyone else was out finding themselves or whatever," said the 41-year-old.

"But somehow I don't feel like I missed out because as soon as the boys were older, I got a presenting job with Qantas and was able to see the world that way," she added. "Then I landed my Home and Away role so it's all worked out, just in a different order."

© Getty Images Pia welcomed her son Lennox with AFL star Brad Miller

She met AFL star player Brad Miller in 2005 and the couple welcomed their son Lennox together in 2006, before marrying the following year.

Pia and Brad called it quits in 2015, and their divorce was finalized the following year. She also dated film producer Tyson Mullane from 2015, and got engaged to him in 2017 before they quietly split in 2019.

Wedded bliss

© FilmMagic The couple married in May 2021

Pia met Patrick, 60, through mutual friends in 2019, and the pair hit it off immediately. They debuted their romance at an LA Halloween party in the same year, and made it red carpet official that November at the premiere of Ford v Ferrari.

They were separated during the COVID-19 pandemic when Pia was stuck in Sydney, while Patrick remained in LA. They got engaged in 2020 and the actress moved to the US to live with her new fiancé, taking her two boys with her.

Pia and Patrick married in a private ceremony in May 2021, and celebrated their honeymoon in Mexico. They now live in a lavish home in LA's Holmby Hills, worth a reported $42.9 million.

