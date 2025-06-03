Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Danny Jones' wife Georgia looks sensational in bikini as she leaves family home
Georgia Jones sitting on the Lorraine sofa during interview© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The McFly singer and the model have been married since 2014

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Danny Jones' wife, Georgia, looked sensational in a recent photo after the model left their family home behind to enjoy a lavish trip abroad.

Georgia, 38, who shares seven-year-old Cooper with the McFly rocker, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her in a strapless bikini with a cocktail in hand while reflecting on a fun-filled couple of days in the sun with her friends.

"So much to catch you guys up on… But right now it's time for some [sleep emoji]," she wrote, adding: "The best couple of days with the best friends."

Danny Jones' wife Georgia posing for a photo in a pool in a strapless bikini holding a cocktail© Instagram

Wearing a black-and-white patterned bikini, Georgia, who was standing in a pool and beaming from ear to ear, accessorised with large, black sunglasses, plus gold earrings and bracelets.

It's not clear exactly where Georgia was holidaying, but she looked thrilled to be lapping up bright sunshine with a clear blue sky overhead.

Danny Jones and Georgia posing for photos on red carpet of NTAs© Getty Images for the NTA's
Danny Jones and Georgia Jones attend the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024 in London, England

She didn't reveal any further details on the updates she's keen to tell her followers, but it has been heavily reported that she's been approached for a stint on ITV's This Morning.

The mother-of-one has her own podcast, Mum's the Word, and has a large online following.

She's also no stranger to This Morning as she's presented a powerful film segment for the daytime show on postnatal depression, something she has firsthand experience of, so it seems Georgia has more than enough experience to venture into broadcasting if the rumours are true!  

Danny and Georgia have been together since 2009© WireImage
Danny and Georgia have been together since 2009 and wed in 2014

Georgia Jones's whirlwind few months

It's been a hectic few months for Georgia and her family. After moving into a new home at the end of 2024 and beginning extensive renovation work, the Jones' household faced headlines a couple of months later when Danny was pictured kissing reality star Maura Higgins at a BRITs after-party.

Danny apologised and stated the family were taking time out to "deal with it privately".

Danny sitting on a wall next to his son Cooper while on holiday© Instagram
The singer shares one son with his wife Georgia

Meanwhile, Georgia has been continuing to post her mum-fluencer content including clips from her podcast, plus updates on Cooper and fashion content.

Danny, 39, shared an insight into their living situation more recently.

Shortly after the video of Danny and Maura was published by The Sun, it was reported that Georgia had left the family home, though neither Danny nor Georgia confirmed this.

Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones kissing their son© Instagram
Georgia and Danny with their son, Cooper

On Friday, Danny shared a glimpse of their new kitchen. The pop-rock musician took to his Instagram Stories to share the big reveal, telling his fans he was making pancakes in his new kitchen.

The husband and wife have opted for an open-plan kitchen space that leads directly into the dining area and then onto their garden.  

