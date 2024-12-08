Danny Jones and model wife Georgia's famous wedding guest made major fashion faux pas

Aside from avoiding wearing white, there is only one major fashion rule wedding guests are asked to follow, but Danny Jones, 38, and his wife Georgia, 37, had one guest who threw out the rulebook.

Brides typically stand out from the crowd in bright white or off-white gowns, a tradition started by Queen Victoria in 1840, but they also want their bridal party to have a unique outfit that ties in with their colour scheme. For I'm A Celebrity's Danny and former Miss England winner Georgia, that was a bold tangerine.

© Sven Arnstein Emma Willis' wedding guest dress looked very similar to the bridesmaids from a distance

The McFly star and the pageant winner got married at St Mary’s Priory Church in Old Malton, Yorkshire in 2014.

Exclusive photos shared with HELLO! magazine showed the couple's six bridesmaids – including Danny's sister and The Voice star Vicky, and Georgia’s sister Dr Lauren Jackson – wearing coral Maids to Measure mini dresses featuring sleeveless bodices, belts that cinched their waists and flowing knee-length skirts.

© Sven Arnstein Georgia's bridesmaids wore coral Maids to Measure gowns

But they were not the only attendees wearing the eye-catching colour. Danny's McBusted bandmate Matt Willis was joined by his wife Emma, who opted for an orange sleeveless dress with a subtle lace pattern.

From a distance, with the pleated blue floral hem hidden, Emma could have been a member of the bridal party. She wore her chocolate brown bob in a shiny straight style and accessorised with black pointed-toe heels, much like the ones Ellie Goulding paired with her pink lace mini dress.

© Sven Arnstein Matt and Emma Willis were among the celebrity wedding guests

Despite the fashion mishap, the bride and groom were all smiles on their big day. Georgia looked radiant in a Gossard corset-style bra underneath her bespoke lace and Swarovski crystal-encrusted wedding dress by Stephanie Allin, Rosie Willett headpiece and sparkling Benjamin Adams heels, while Danny cut a dashing figure in a grey Ben Sherman suit.

Looking back at their wedding, the 'All About You' hitmaker concluded: "It’s amazing at the time and even more amazing when you look back and think about what happened. We’re still on a high from it.

© Sven Arnstein I'm A Celebrity's Danny and pageant winner Georgia got married in 2014

"With McBusted and the wedding, I’ve had the best year of my life."

They went on to welcome their son Cooper, six, in 2018. Georgia has revealed the mother-son duo are supporting Danny at home as he takes part in I'm A Celebrity.

During an appearance on Lorraine, Georgia revealed that Danny has "a little signal" to let his son know he's in his thoughts from the other side of the world.

Opening up about their temporary long-distance relationship, she continued: "Since the day we met, we’ve had a relationship where we’ve been apart quite a lot and it just gives you that space you need sometimes.

"It’s good to feel like I miss him."

