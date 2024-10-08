Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift is a vision in foxy wedding guest gown at private ceremony
Taylor Swift in green sequin dress© Getty

Taylor Swift is an ethereal vision in billowing wedding guest gown

The 'Cruel Summer' singer attended her cousin's wedding

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift is no stranger to a statement outfit on stage, but it appears her off-duty style is a little more tame - but with an ethereal twist.

Over the weekend the 'Cruel Summer' singer, 34, was spotted in a rare photo from a cousin's private wedding where she posed among party guests in a dress that Taylor Swift style expert Sarah Chapelle has identified as the 'Printed Jungle Dress' from Montsand.

The $328 (£245) garment features thin spaghetti straps and an unusual rounded neckline with a panel embroidered with text that reads: "Lobbster Maison de L'Art Nouveau". The dress, which is covered in leaf print, had an extra whimsical touch - an image of a fox on the billowing A-line skirt.

The 'Love Story' singer was seen with her sandy blonde locks styled up and, unsurprisingly, she rocked a statement red lip.

Taylor's ethereal style

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands outside© Getty
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen attending a wedding

Though sequins and tassels define Taylor's Eras tour-drobe, she is a fan of a more laidback look off-stage with a romantic twist.

In September the award-winning singer was seen with her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce leaving model Karen Elson's wedding in New York.

Taylor heading out with travis kelce© Getty
Taylor wore an off-white gown to Karen Elson's wedding

She pushed the envelope in an off-white gown - a usual no-no for a wedding guest. The Zimmermann piece featured a scalloped neckline with colourful flowers on the skirt and cutouts at the waist.

Taylor win red plaid mini dress with travis© Getty
Taylor wore a Reformation plaid mini

She looked picnic-ready when she headed out with her sports star beau to the men's singles final match on day 14 of the 2024 US Open wearing a red and white plaid mini dress from Reformation with a corseted top. 

The classic style was accessorised with oval sunglasses, as well as gold jewellery and a red lip.

Taylor Swift arrives to a NYFW after party at Electric Lady Studio on September 11, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Taylor Swift arrived to a NYFW after party at Electric Lady Studio

Taylor was also spotted entering the Electric Lady Studios in New York wearing a corseted crop top and mini skirt combo from Monse with a woodland print featuring a UFO.

Taylor Swift on red carpet in floral dress and pink heels © Getty
Taylor wore a dress that looked straight from a meadow

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has also been known to feed her penchant for florals into her red carpet looks. In 2021 she made a statement at the Grammys in an Oscar De La Renta mini dress with a high neck and long sleeves covered in applique flowers.

Popstar in plaid

Taylor Swift behind stadium scenes in plaid dress© Getty
Taylor Swift headed to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints

Of late, the star has been wearing non-stop plaid. Most recently, Tay was spotted with her dad Scott Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. 

taylor swift © Getty
Taylor looked incredible with glitter freckles

The musician wore a grey and burgundy plaid ensemble from Vivienne Westwood with a coordinating velvet bag. The most unexpected element of her look was her glitter freckles.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.© Getty
Taylor Swift looked like an emo rock queen

DISCOVER: Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street apartment had its own pool for epic parties - full tour 

Taylor also stole the show at the 2024 VMAs in a yellow and black check number which was teamed with over-the-knee boots.

