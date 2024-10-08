Taylor Swift is an ethereal vision in billowing wedding guest gown

Taylor Swift is no stranger to a statement outfit on stage, but it appears her off-duty style is a little more tame - but with an ethereal twist.
Over the weekend the 'Cruel Summer' singer, 34, was spotted in a rare photo from a cousin's private wedding where she posed among party guests in a dress that Taylor Swift style expert Sarah Chapelle has identified as the 'Printed Jungle Dress' from Montsand.
The $328 (£245) garment features thin spaghetti straps and an unusual rounded neckline with a panel embroidered with text that reads: "Lobbster Maison de L'Art Nouveau". The dress, which is covered in leaf print, had an extra whimsical touch - an image of a fox on the billowing A-line skirt.
The 'Love Story' singer was seen with her sandy blonde locks styled up and, unsurprisingly, she rocked a statement red lip.
Taylor's ethereal style
Though sequins and tassels define Taylor's Eras tour-drobe, she is a fan of a more laidback look off-stage with a romantic twist.
In September the award-winning singer was seen with her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce leaving model Karen Elson's wedding in New York.
She pushed the envelope in an off-white gown - a usual no-no for a wedding guest. The Zimmermann piece featured a scalloped neckline with colourful flowers on the skirt and cutouts at the waist.
She looked picnic-ready when she headed out with her sports star beau to the men's singles final match on day 14 of the 2024 US Open wearing a red and white plaid mini dress from Reformation with a corseted top.
The classic style was accessorised with oval sunglasses, as well as gold jewellery and a red lip.
Taylor was also spotted entering the Electric Lady Studios in New York wearing a corseted crop top and mini skirt combo from Monse with a woodland print featuring a UFO.
The 14-time Grammy Award winner has also been known to feed her penchant for florals into her red carpet looks. In 2021 she made a statement at the Grammys in an Oscar De La Renta mini dress with a high neck and long sleeves covered in applique flowers.
Popstar in plaid
Of late, the star has been wearing non-stop plaid. Most recently, Tay was spotted with her dad Scott Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
The musician wore a grey and burgundy plaid ensemble from Vivienne Westwood with a coordinating velvet bag. The most unexpected element of her look was her glitter freckles.