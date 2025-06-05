Princess Aisha of Jordan channeled this iconic movie star in 'youthful' sheer lace bridal gown

Onlookers could have been forgiven for doing a double-take in May when Princess Aisha of Jordan walked down the aisle at Zahran Palace to marry Kareem Al Mufti. For the Jordanian royal, 28, looked like a movie star, in fact, a very specific movie star, and one who went on to become a princess in real life – Grace Kelly.

The niece of King Abdullah and Queen Rania stepped out in a beautiful Phillipa Lepley gown, captured in new photos published earlier this week by Tatler, with a lace layer covering her shoulders and neck.

The bespoke gown also featured a Peau de Soie pleated overskirt and a corseted waist. In many ways, it resembled the stunning gown designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer Helen Rose for the soon-to-be Princess Grace of Monaco when she married Prince Rainier in 1956.

© Chris Setian Her Royal Highness Princess Aisha bint Feisal married Mr. Kareem Al Mufti on 12 May

The High Society actress' gown featured a near-identical lace cape and high neckline as well as the full skirt that gave Aisha's gown its regal charm.

The secret inspiration for Aisha's gown

Though it seems the princess took direct inspiration from the Hollywood icon turned Monagasque royal. However, she has revealed that her muse was a lot more personal.

© Getty Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 - and her dress was breathtaking

While studying at London's University of Westminster, Princess Aisha spotted the clean-cut silhouettes of British bridal designers and fell in love. She is not the first Jordanian royal to look to Britain for their bridal gowns, as both Princess Alia and Princess Ayah's dresses were designed by Bruce Oldfield.

Meanwhile, Aisha's diadem added to the family tributes in her look as the floral tiara perched atop her perfect blonde updo was a gift from her mother, Princess Alia, 60, and was similarly worn by her sister, Princess Ayah, 35, when she wed Mohammed Talal al Halawani in 2014.

© Getty Aisha's gown was remarkably like Grace Kelly's

With blending the family influences into her bridal look, Princess Aisha was sure of one thing. "[I] wanted to add a youthful touch," she told Tatler. "That’s where the lovely big bow comes to play – something delicate and modest to respect our culture."

Finishing touches

Adding to the beauty of Aisha's bridal aesthetic was her stunning veil. The royal floated down the aisle wearing a two-tier number with a hand-embroidered border featuring bespoke initials intertwined with daffodils and lilies of the valley.

© Chris Setian The marriage ceremony was held at Zahran Palace

The wedding was a right royal affair with her parents and sisters in attendance alongside King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein, and Princess Rajwa. Queen Rania missed the event due to the day falling amid a period of rest following treatment for back pain.

