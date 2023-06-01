Princess Rajwa of Jordan stuns in unexpected second wedding dress we never saw coming

Crown Prince Hussein and bride Princess Rajwa went all out for their romantic wedding ceremony on 1 June, and the evening was topped off with a dinner for all of the assembled guests.

And surprising many, the royal bride opted for an outfit change for the event, although she still looked absolutely radiant in a stunning gown. As she and her new husband greeted guests, Rajwa was seen wearing an extravagant gown that featured floral swirls that gave the dress a 3D effect. She also added a diamond tiara and white gloves to her look as she shook the hands of her guests.

Earlier in the day, Rajwa looked incredible in an ultra chic, figure-hugging gown from Elie Saab with a modern asymmetrical neckline, flattering ruching across the bodice and a fitted column skirt. An elegant, long train complete with delicate embellished was attached to the lower back, creating a true contemporary princess silhouette. The beautiful bride also wore a dazzling tiara with a flowing veil that cascaded down her back.

The brunette beauty styled her hair half-up in cascading waves and accentuated her flawless complexion with a subtle blush and pink lips. Crown Prince Hussein looked suitably dapper for the occasion in his black uniform inspired by the one worn by his father King Abdullah II.

Rajwa's gown looked absolutely beautiful!

Princess Rajwa stepped out of a custom 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and gracefully walked through the palace grounds to the garden, where the lavish ceremony took place in a gazebo within the royal grounds. The gazebo boasted arched openings and carved stone columns that reflect the traditional Jordanian styles within the palace's architecture, giving the ambience a timeless feel.

The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace, witnessed by around 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Beautiful floral patterns were seen on the outfit

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds, who announced their engagement in August 2022, travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade. The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

The couple's wedding cake took pride of place at the reception, standing tall on a grand marble table. The white cake was adorned with edible flowers in multiple shades of blue, and the effect was seriously stunning.

Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif at Zahran Palace on 1 June

The choice of flower was significant as blue blooms symbolise trust and commitment. Sending blue flowers means you are hoping to keep romance going for years.

The wedding followed Jordanian traditions including mother-of-the-groom Queen Rania throwing a lavish pre-wedding henna party on May 22 for her son's fiancée.



