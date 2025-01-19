Princess Rajwa wears stunning dress in unseen photo taken after magical royal wedding

A new photograph of Princess Rajwa of Jordan attending Tariq Judeh, the son of Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan's Kitab ceremony was released by Crown Prince Al-Hussein's photographer, Hamzah Azoqa this weekend.

The Saudi Arabian-born royal, 30, looked beautiful in the photograph captured in June 2023. The daughter-in-law of Queen Rania oozed effortless glamour in a raspberry-hued dress embossed with an ornate floral print.

Her striking summer dress was elevated with a waist-cinching black leather belt, as the royal added a black cropped jacket to her ensemble. As for jewellery, Crown Prince Al-Hussein's wife dazzled in glittering chandelier earrings and a single, sparkling diamond pendant.

Princess Rajwa's tumbling brunette hair was swept into a neat, low ponytail, exposing her beautiful facial features accentuated by light, glowy makeup.

A look back at the magnificent Jordanian royal wedding

The occasion occurred just one month after the spectacular nuptials of Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein, a star-studded affair which saw the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales wore an Elie Saab dress to the Jordan Royal wedding in 2023

For the couple's Islamic marriage ceremony, known as a 'katb ktab', which was held in a gazebo in the garden of the Zahran Palace and conducted by the Royal Hashemite Court Imam Dr Ahmed Al Khalaileh, the Princess was nothing short of breathtaking in her wedding dress. The glamorous, intricately detailed custom ensemble took approximately 1,100 hours to create.

© Getty Princess Rajwa wore a beautiful wedding dress

Following their traditional marriage ceremony, the couple continued the celebrations with a glittering reception on Thursday evening; Rajwa looked every inch the modern bride in a custom-made Elie Saab gown with a floor-sweeping train.

Just one year after their fairytale nuptials, the Crown Prince and Princess welcomed their daughter, Princess Imaan.

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

© Shutterstock The proud new parents leaving hospital with their daughter in 2024

Proud grandmother Queen Rania also shared a photo of her son holding his newborn daughter. "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!," she penned.

Princess Iman's name has a special meaning. Not only does the moniker mean 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic, it pays tribute to a line of Imans in the royal family - Hussein's younger sister has the name, as well as King Abdullah's younger sister.