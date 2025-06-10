The anti-ageing secrets that'll stop your hands from looking old before their time

Hands are the window to the soul (or so I've been told.) And it's easy to see why - they are constantly at work, and never not on show.

Think about it for a second; washing, cooking, cleaning, writing, working out, applying products, typing - your hands do it all. No wonder they are the first place on your body to show signs of ageing.

What causes our hands to show ageing?

"Hands are often one of the first areas to show visible signs of ageing," explains Margaret Dabbs OBE, CEO and Founder of Margaret Dabbs London. "The skin here is thinner and lacks the oil glands that help maintain elasticity elsewhere. Daily exposure to UV, environmental damage, and frequent hand washing also breaks down collagen over time.

© Getty Images The hands often show the first signs of age

"Common concerns include thinning skin, pigmentation, crepiness, and dryness - yet hand care is still frequently overlooked in skincare routines."

© Getty Images Daily tasks can take a toll on our hands

It's important to remember that the hands should be treated like any other part of your body - with care. Age spots often appear on the hands as we get older, especially if there is a lack of hydration.

© L'Occitane Applying a nourishing hand cream is key

If you feel your hands aren't looking their best, it's not too late to start giving them a makeover.

Apply hand cream

It sounds very simple, but introducing a daily hand cream into your routine will really combat dryness, which can make hands look wrinkly. Start massaging a rich cream that's loaded with Vitamin C into your palms each night before bed, and you will start to see the results rapidly.

Luxury hand creams by Jo Malone London

Harsh chemicals sometimes found in hand soap can have an ultra-drying effect. Switching to a more gentle liquid is much kinder, like the Invigorate Hand Wash by Grown Alchemist, which has luxury, plant-based ingredients.

Invigorate Hand Wash, Grown Alchemist

Hand cream wise, I love the Jo Malone 'English Pear & Freesia' hand cream as not only does it smell like my favourite perfume, but it contains hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which promotes a soft and supple surface. The Margaret Dabbs London 'Intensive Anti-ageing Hand Serum' is a great product to apply before you hit the sack as it effectively turns back the clock while you sleep. It enhances skin firmness and improves elasticity with continuous use.

Focus on at-home hand treatments

Exfoliating your face weekly has a brightening payoff, and the hands are no different.

Exfoliating Hand & Body Scrub, Green People

Finding time to use a hand scrub to buff away dead skin cells will boost circulation and give your hands a much more youthful feel. Exfoliating your hands promotes a great base for hand cream and can increase collagen production, too.

© Getty Images Treat your hands at home

Green People's 'Exfoliating Hand and Body Scrub' tackles redness and has an impressive, non-toxic ingredients list. It supports the skin’s natural moisture barrier as you buff. Just apply water and see the magic happen.

Red Light therapy

Red Light Therapy might be the beauty extravaganza of 2025, but it is also one of the best anti-ageing solutions out there. Margaret explains: "To treat the signs of ageing on the hands, a combination of targeted skincare and advanced technology delivers the best results. LED light therapy is particularly effective."

Julianne Moore's hands at Cannes 2025 looked incredible

Movie star Julianne Moore showcased an epic manicure at the Cannes Film Festival last month and used the Margaret Dabbs London LED Hand Mitts.

Julianne Moore uses the Margaret Dabbs LED Hand Mitts

Margaret said the product "helps stimulate collagen and reduce inflammation, while Near-Infrared Light works deeper into the dermis to improve elasticity and firm the skin. With consistent use, skin texture becomes smoother and tone more even."

Are LED hand devices worth the investment?

It's a big thumbs up from Margaret. "Yes - LED therapy is supported by clinical research and has long been used in professional dermatology settings. It’s not a passing trend. When incorporated into a consistent routine and paired with the right skincare, devices like the LED Hand Mitts are a smart, long-term investment in hand health."

SPF for the hands

We apply SPF consistently throughout the day to our bodies and faces, but our hands remain bare more often than not.

© Getty Images It's vital to use SPF on your hands

Dr Tara Francis, Dentist and Advanced Facial Aesthetician at Enhance by Tara, explains why this needs to change. "The key to preventing ageing on the hands is consistency, just like with the face. Daily SPF, regular hydration, and avoiding harsh detergents or over-washing are foundational," the talented professional quips.

A great SPF that's specifically for hands is by HELLO Sunday. Aptly known as 'The One For Your Hands', this lightweight cream offers a sun protection factor of 30, and contains aloe vera and jojoba oil for an instant hydration boost. It melts into the skin easily, and the compact size is ideal to pop into your handbag.