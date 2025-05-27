Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness file for divorce nearly 2 years after split — terms and payments revealed

20 months after first announcing their decision to separate following 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are finally calling it quits.

Per The Daily Mail, Deborra-Lee, 69, was the one to file for divorce on May 23 in New York State through lawyer Elena Karabatos, hammering out several other details pertaining to the couple's split as well.

The publication reports that after a lengthy deliberation over the division of their assets, the couple's split is "amicable," with the terms of the filing including continuation of health care coverage, a proposed qualified medical child support order, a New York state case registry form, a proposed judgment of divorce, and the certificate of dissolution.

© Getty Images Hugh and Deborra-Lee have finally filed for divorce

Settlement and finances

The terms of their settlement were also laid out, although no details are yet available, and the filing indicates that the divorce terms are uncontested. Only a judge's sign-off is yet to complete the matter.

Hugh, 56, and Deborra-Lee adopted two children during their time together, son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 19. Since they're adults, child support is not one of the primary terms of the split.

The separation

News of the pair's shocking separation came in September 2023, with a statement via People reading: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

© Gotham The pair adopted two children while together, a son named Oscar and a daughter named Ava

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," it continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Since their split, the couple have continued with their lives in separate directions, although have been seen together a few times since for the sake of their children and other family matters. Neither has explicitly spoken about the split so far.

© Getty Images The couple are splitting on "amicable" terms, including division of their assets

Moving on

Hugh has seemingly moved on, coming off of his biggest box office success in the summer of 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine with a budding romance with his Music Man co-star on Broadway, Sutton Foster, who also divorced her own ex-husband, Ted Griffin, in late 2024.

Hugh and Sutton have been spotted together on numerous occasions, although have not spoken about their relationship. The couple are primarily based in New York City, where Hugh has his recurring musical residency while Sutton continues her work on Broadway.

© Getty Images The actor is now dating his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster

Deborra-Lee, meanwhile, has seemingly thrown herself more so into her work, telling the Herald Sun in a recent interview: "I'm in my chapter three. I'm a creative, I love being creative in a variety of areas, and I think I'll be doing more traveling."

The Australian actress and producer is embracing more work back in her native Australia plus in the United States, continuing: "I've had a few offers for films back here, so I'm still reading some scripts to see if there's something that's great." She added at the end: "I'll be taking more time for myself."