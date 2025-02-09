Isla Fisher gives honest insight into dating life after 'difficult' Sacha Baron Cohen split

Isla Fisher is entering a new chapter.

In April of last year, the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress and her ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen announced that the year prior, they had "jointly filed" to end their marriage, and that "after a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

The former pair met in 2001, got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. They share three children, daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 14, and son Montgomery, nine.

Though Isla has stayed largely mum on the topic of her divorce, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, she spoke candidly about it, and what's next.

"It's the most difficult thing that I've been through," she confessed, adding that she has learned "so much about myself in the process."

And though she admitted that she "never imagined my family being separated," she maintained: "We are committed and loving parents."

© Getty Images Isla and Sacha were together for over 20 years

Isla, originally from Australia and having spent the last few decades living in Los Angeles, is enjoying her new chapter living in London, where her ex-husband is originally from. "It definitely was an unappealing concept to live in Trump's America," she noted.

"They've really exchanged malls for museums and they have autonomy, they can use public transport, and there are so many cultural and incredible benefits to being here," she added of London.

© @islafisher They announced their divorce in April 2024

As for a new chapter in her love life? She is not interested just yet. "That's not on my to-do list," she said, adding: "I'm not ready to think about any of that."

© Instagram The former couple shares three children together

Instead, she is focusing on her relationship with the women that became her support system during and after her difficult divorce.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock The actress has since relocated to London

"The women in my life have held me … the female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me," she gushed, noting that just talking about it made her "emotional."

"I'm sitting here today because of them. I've learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I've just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It's been this expansive learning curve," Isla further shared.